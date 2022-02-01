EAW Adds Live Sound Expert Robert Scovill to the Team as Sr. Live Sound Market Manager

WHITINSVILLE, MA, FEBRUARY 27, 2024 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) proudly welcomes Robert Scovill to the position of Sr. Live Sound Market Manager. Bringing a wealth of practical experience as both a professional mixer and a manufacturer, Scovill provides a unique perspective to EAW and will contribute to a wide breadth of the company’s live sound business.

Scovill’s new role will be to work tightly with existing teams on product definition and positioning, in-person demos and trainings, as well as providing thought leadership. This will include refining and shaping all public-facing communication. These duties will include assisting with written product descriptions, as well as the listening and voicing of new and existing production-level audio systems. Scovill will drive the creation of educational how-to pieces on industry topics such as tuning and deploying large-scale ADAPTive systems, passive and active articulated systems and subwoofer arrays.

“We are excited to welcome Robert to the team – he brings decades of pro audio and live sound expertise to EAW and further demonstrates our commitment to being a leading loudspeaker manufacturer in the industry,” explains T.J. Smith, president of EAW. “From driving strategy and tactical development to helping define and finalize products with an end user perspective, Robert will take on a multi-tiered role.”

As one of the most respected and decorated professional audio engineers in the field of concert sound, Scovill has developed into an industry icon, mixing for over 4,000 live events. He is widely regarded as the pioneer of virtual sound check and live multi-track workflows and over his 40-plus years in the industry, Scovill has touched nearly every facet of the music production industry from recording studio, record label, live concert and broadcast.

Scovill has been the recipient of numerous individual accolades for his work within the pro audio and live sound industry, including six TEC Awards, three Parnelli Awards and a 2022 CMA Touring Awards nod for FOH Mixer of the Year for his recent work with Kenny Chesney. He’s also held the role of music mixer for high-profile events over recent years, such as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions, Latin Grammy’s Person of The Year, iHeart Radio Music Festival and many more.

From 2005 to 2023 Scovill made his mark in product manufacturing with Avid as a member of the development team for the VENUE Live Sound Environment. Over his 18 year tenure he touched nearly all aspects of the product’s industry defining success including product workflow definition, product positioning and public facing marketing. His range of experience and positive impact will be a significant benefit for EAW in that it’s a proven example of Scovill bridging his in-field experience with the goals and needs of a manufacturer.

Scovill continues to contribute to the live sound and pro audio market through his educational efforts, which include multiple keynote addresses for organizations such as the Audio Engineering Society (AES), as well as various presentations, podcasts, articles and videos sharing his knowledge and experience with the industry and technology.

“I’m very humbled that EAW has reached out to me to fill this unique role. I’m eager to help drive this brand to a position worthy of its incredible legacy of innovation and excellence in professional audio,” says Scovill. “EAW is now beautifully positioned to make some major strides over the coming years toward writing another wonderful chapter in its ongoing story.”