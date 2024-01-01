T-Mobile 5G Transforms KPMG Women’s PGA Championship into the Most Tech-Forward Event in Women’s Golf

Broadcast feature firsts, on-site tech integrations and AI-enabled coaching technologies all rely on T-Mobile 5G to change how fans, coaches and players experience golf

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When the world’s top players tee off at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on June 19-22 at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, T-Mobile 5G will connect nearly every Championship experience — for fans, players, coaches and event staff alike. As the exclusive 5G Solutions Partner of the PGA of America, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is delivering next-level connectivity that supports innovations across the course and at the Home of the PGA of America and PGA of America Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile in Frisco.





“T-Mobile’s collaboration with the PGA of America is about more than connectivity — it’s about amplifying the game’s biggest moments for fans, players, and staff,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “With our 5G Advanced Network Solutions, we’re not just enhancing the championship experience with new broadcast technology or mobile app features — we’re shaping the future of sports tech.”

Women’s golf had its fifth consecutive year of growth in 2024 as women accounted for a record-high 28% of all on-course golfers. To support that growth, T-Mobile and the PGA of America are committed to delivering a more equitable experience for fans watching the event and connecting new technologies that can help all golfers across the country improve their game.

This year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is a showcase for technical innovations connected by T-Mobile 5G. From AI-driven insights to data-rich broadcast features and operational efficiencies, T-Mobile 5G connects the solutions that can deliver compelling golfer and fan experiences on and off the course. Here’s what fans will see at this year’s event:

Game-changing Tech, From the Broadcast to the Fairway

This year’s Championship is packed with digital and broadcast firsts — and T-Mobile 5G is powering the action from every angle. For the first time in KPMG Women’s PGA Championship history, NBC and Golf Channel will feature advanced 3D views and display advanced tee stats like ball speed, shot apex and distance in its live broadcast coverage. Wireless, low-latency cameras will capture every swing on the 10th, 12th and 15th tees and utilize T-Mobile’s 5G On Demand, a 5G portable private network, to transmit the video feed to producers.

In another first for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, featured groups will be streamed across the official KPMG Women’s PGA Championship website, Championships app and Peacock, which will deliver more than 30 hours of extra live coverage. Building on the success of last year’s Championship, which was the most-watched women’s major on TV in the U.S., T-Mobile is delivering uninterrupted coverage during Friday’s second round so fans can see more golf featuring the world’s best.

Through the PGA Championships app, KPMG CHAMPCAST presented by T-Mobile fans can follow every shot with pinpoint accuracy and customize the viewing angle on a virtual model of the course. New app features like AI-powered “Roar Moments” video highlight notifications and real-time wayfinding keep fans immersed whether they’re in the stands or on the go. And new 5G-enabled technologies, like network slicing, will power critical event operations including point-of-sale connectivity at concession stands and ticket scanning. This gives event operators the fast, reliable network they need to keep fans moving and deliver an improved experience on the ground.

For spectators on the ground, the experience goes even further. T-Mobile members at the Championship can score even more Magenta Status benefits like chair giveaways and cooling fans on the exterior of the PGA Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile. Members also receive exclusive access to the PGA Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile — featuring a 5G connected PuttView augmented reality putting experience, indoor hitting bays, complimentary soft drinks, phone charging and more. And, on the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network, fans can stream, post, and share their favorite moments with zero FOMO.

The Future of Golf Technology on Display at PGA Frisco

PGA of America’s Frisco home is a showcase for the next generation of golf technology. Featuring two 18-hole championship courses, a 10-hole short course called The Swing, and a glowing two-acre putting course known as the Dance Floor, the 660-acre facility is built for players and fans alike. And PGA of America brings it all to life with T-Mobile’s 5G-powered tech.

PGA of America also uses T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) to power live, remote video production, back-end office solutions and game-changing coaching technologies as well as connecting to member clubs across the country. As part of T-Mobile’s joint innovation with PGA of America, T-Mobile 5G connects breakthrough golf technology at PGA Frisco’s expansive headquarters and Coaching Center. Some of the next-level technologies include:

Autonomous driving range robot ball picker that uses 5G to connect to AI and automate ball collection, making course operation more efficient.

that uses 5G to connect to AI and automate ball collection, making course operation more efficient. Real-time swing analysis that uses 5G to unlock performance improvements through the Sportsbox.AI coaching tool.

that uses 5G to unlock performance improvements through the Sportsbox.AI coaching tool. Mixed-reality putting simulator that connects golfers to the PuttView system through 5G to help golfers train their short game in new ways.

that connects golfers to the PuttView system through 5G to help golfers train their short game in new ways. AI-powered video highlights thanks to an autonomous video system from ReelGOLF that uses T-Mobile 5G to connect smart cameras that capture tee-to-green shots at Hole 10 of The Swing, delivering personalized video recaps for players.

“T-Mobile 5G has been key in delivering new innovations that have impacted all aspects of golf,” said Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer, PGA of America. “We are extremely proud of the ways that we are helping to elevate women’s golf. From the expanded championship coverage across multiple platforms to the new connected technologies at the PGA of America Coaching Center in Frisco, the future is on full display, and we look forward to continuing to showcase it at future events.”

For more information on how T-Mobile 5G can reshape event operations and connect new innovations, visit t-mobile.com/now.

