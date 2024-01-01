Adobe Firefly Revolutionizes Creative Ideation with New Mobile App, Multimedia Moodboarding and Expanded AI Models

Adobe Firefly app – the all-in-one destination for AI-assisted ideation, creation and production – debuts on mobile, giving creators the freedom to explore ideas on the go

Firefly Boards transforms how creative teams ideate and collaborate, now with advanced video and image generation and editing tools

The Adobe Firefly app expands its model integrations with Ideogram, Luma AI, Pika and Runway now joining OpenAI’s image generation, Google’s Imagen and Veo and Black Forest Labs’ Flux, offering creators even more choice of aesthetic styles

The Adobe Firefly app is available as a standalone experience and as part of Creative Cloud, delivering seamless workflows with Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Adobe Express and more

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) extended its leadership in creative ideation with a major expansion of Adobe Firefly – the destination for AI-assisted content ideation, creation and production – bringing Firefly image and video generation to phones. Firefly’s new iOS and Android app, available today, gives creators the freedom to explore ideas and generate and edit images and videos from anywhere using AI. Firefly’s web and mobile apps serve creators’ ideation as a standalone experience and seamlessly sync with Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications to enable project continuity and streamline creative workflows from ideation to production. Firefly Boards, available in public beta on the web, transforms how creative teams ideate and collaborate on concepts with the addition of video to its AI-first moodboarding surface, enabling creative professionals to collaboratively explore and iterate across media types with AI-powered video and image editing. Adobe’s expanding ecosystem of generative AI models now includes models from Ideogram, Luma AI, Pika and Runway along with image and video models from OpenAI, Google and Black Forest Labs, offering creators unparalleled flexibility to experiment in different aesthetic styles.









The Firefly app empowers creators to generate assets across different media types and explore with different AI models from a single destination with unmatched creative control, iterate and collaborate on concepts and seamlessly deliver them into production. For example, creators can generate an image in the style or composition of an uploaded reference image using Style Reference and Structure Reference, edit assets by expanding images and using a brush to remove objects or paint in new ones with Generative Expand, Generative Remove and Generative Fill, experiment with different variations of their creation by mixing and matching models and transform generated images into a video – all without leaving Firefly. They can generate images based on a 3D scene with Scene to Image (beta), generate fully editable vector-based artwork and design templates with simple text prompts written in everyday language and create text effects – and later this month they’ll be able to generate avatars and sound effects from text prompts and sync audio and video clips using the sound of their voice.

“Creators continue to impress us with the breadth and artistry of the images, videos, graphics and designs they’re dreaming up in the Firefly app using models from both Adobe and our partners,” said Ely Greenfield, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “Our goal with Firefly is to deliver creators the most comprehensive destination on web and mobile to access the best generative models from across the industry, in a single integrated experience from ideation to generation and editing.”

New Firefly Mobile App Now Available on iOS and Android

With Firefly mobile, creators have the freedom to easily generate images and videos from anywhere using text prompts (Text to Image, Text to Video), transform images into videos (Image to Video), add or remove objects like people or unsightly road signs from their work (Generative Fill) and extend the size of an image while filling in new areas with AI-generated content (Generative Expand). Creators can explore concepts with Adobe’s Firefly family of generative AI models, OpenAI’s image generation and Google’s Imagen 3 and 4 and Veo 2 and 3. Content created in Firefly is automatically synced with their Creative Cloud account, making it easy to start a project on the mobile app and continue on the web or in desktop apps like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro.

Firefly adds to Adobe’s growing ecosystem of mobile apps, which includes Photoshop, Lightroom and Adobe Express. Drawing upon the same underlying technology that powers Adobe’s world-class desktop apps, these apps let creators produce pro-caliber content on the go that’s ready for use in social content, presentations, printed assets and more.

Firefly Boards: AI-First Moodboarding Advances Collaborative Ideation for Creative Teams

Firefly Boards, available in public beta, is an entirely new way for creative teams to explore ideas and collaborate on hundreds of concepts at the same time using multiple forms of media. With the addition of video to Firefly Boards’ AI-powered moodboarding surface, creative professionals can now remix uploaded video clips and generate new video footage using Adobe’s commercially safe Firefly Video Model or with Google’s Veo 3, Luma AI’s Ray2 and Pika 2.2 text-to-video.

In addition to generating images using Firefly models and partners’ models, creative teams can also use AI capabilities in Firefly Boards to make iterative edits to images from conversational text prompts using Black Forest Labs’ Flux.1 Kontext and OpenAI’s image generation capabilities.

Firefly Boards can be seen in action here.

Unmatched Creative Flexibility with Firefly’s Expanding Ecosystem of Generative AI Models

Adobe has expanded its Firefly generative AI ecosystem by integrating models from new partners, including Ideogram, Luma AI, Pika and Runway, alongside existing models from OpenAI, Google and Black Forest Labs – providing creators with unprecedented flexibility to explore diverse aesthetic styles and media types. Models from new partners are launching first in Firefly Boards and will soon be accessible across the Firefly app.

In April, Adobe brought OpenAI’s image generation, Google’s Imagen 3 and Veo 2 and Black Forest Labs’ Flux 1.1 Pro into its ecosystem. With today’s additions, creators now have the flexibility to also choose from Flux.1 Kontext by Black Forest Labs, Ideogram 3.0 by Ideogram, Ray2 by Luma AI, 2.2 text-to-video from Pika, and Gen-4 Image by Runway, and Google’s latest Imagen 4 and Veo 3 models. These models are available alongside Adobe’s comprehensive family of Firefly models for images, videos, audio and vectors.

AI Transparency and Creative Rights with Content Credentials

To ensure transparency and protect creators’ rights, Firefly automatically attaches Content Credentials to AI-generated content, clearly indicating whether Adobe Firefly models or partner models were used. This empowers creators with more tools and choices to ideate, collaborate, and produce high-quality content seamlessly and with confidence. At Adobe, we take the most creator-friendly approach to AI in the industry, driven by our roots in the creative community and our respect for creators. For more information on our approach, visit: https://www.adobe.com/ai/overview/firefly/gen-ai-approach.html

Firefly Momentum

Creatives worldwide have used Firefly’s generative AI models to create more than 24 billion assets. They’re generating lifelike images with Firefly Image Model 4 and working with impeccable detail using Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra, creating 1080p video footage from image and text prompts with the industry’s first commercially safe Firefly Video Model and designing new logos with Text-to-Vector, powered by the Firefly Vector Model. Traffic to Firefly grew over 30 percent quarter over quarter and paid subscriptions nearly doubled in the same period. Firefly continues to bring new users to the Adobe ecosystem, with first-time subscribers growing 30 percent quarter over quarter.

Pricing and Availability

Firefly mobile is available on iOS and Android today in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Firefly Boards is available in beta on the Firefly web app. Firefly plan offerings are detailed here.

The Firefly web and mobile apps and all its latest features are also available as part of the Creative Cloud Pro plan.

