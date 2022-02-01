Syxsense Named to CRN’s Prestigious MES Midmarket 100 for Helping Channel Partners and Organizations Unify Security and Endpoint Management

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, today announced its inclusion in CRN’s Midsize Enterprise Services (MES) Midmarket 100 list. The list recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. CRN and the MES Midmarket 100 are affiliate brands of The Channel Company.





MES defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50M-$2B and/or 100-2,500 total supported users or seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios. Syxsense was recognized for its consistent commitment to helping midmarket organizations (and the channel partners serving them) tackle the challenges of unifying security and endpoint management. This includes delivering complete endpoint visibility, finding and managing OS and security vulnerabilities, enabling security teams to make real-time data-driven decisions, and delivering the tools needed to automate complex tasks with visual workflow editors and a new innovative AI engine, Cortex Copilot.

“The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations. According to National Center for the Middle Market, there are nearly 200,000 U.S. middle market businesses that represent one-third of private sector GDP, employing approximately 48 million people,” said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. “The midmarket is a major driver of our economy and that’s why I’m so proud of the vendors and executives identified on this elite list for their consistent commitment to helping midmarket organizations succeed and thrive. They should be applauded and commended for their dedication to this vital market segment.”

“Syxsense is dedicated to simplifying endpoint security and management for midsized organizations. We’re constantly working to deliver innovative new solutions, like our recent launch of Cortex Copilot, a powerful new AI engine that allows IT teams and security administrators to create endpoint management and security workflows seamlessly using generative AI,” said Ashley Leonard, founder and CEO of Syxsense. “Syxsense is leading the charge to enable organizations to see, manage, and secure every endpoint easily. Being recognized by CRN and the MES Midmarket 100 is further validation for our teams that we’re delivering solutions that resonate with the market and meeting the needs of midmarket stakeholders.”

The MES Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/midmarket100

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

