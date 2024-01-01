Rivalry Ignites in the Music Video for New Single “Don’t Mess With Us” From ‘ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires’

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires Original Soundtrack To Release July 10



Now Available For Pre-Order | Pre-Add | Pre-Save

“Don’t Mess With Us” Music Video HERE

“ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” Press Materials HERE

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“Don’t Mess With Us,” an all new high-energy music video and single, has been released from the upcoming highly anticipated Disney Channel Original Movie “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.” The music video is available today on DisneyMusicVevo. The single is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms. “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” — the latest installment of the music-fueled ZOMBIES franchise — premieres Thursday, July 10, at 7 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and streams the next day, Friday, July 11, on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand.





“Don’t Mess With Us” is performed by the ensemble cast of “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires,” featuring Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, and Mekonnen Knife, with choreography by Dondraico Johnson. A high-energy dance battle sparks between the Daywalkers and the Vampires — two rival monster factions from the neighboring towns of Sunnyside and Shadyside. The light side, led by Nova (Skye), and the night side, led by Victor (Barton), face off, as they begrudgingly share quarters at summer Camp Rayburn.

Featuring nine brand-new original songs and two reprises of fan-favorite hits, the soundtrack for the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” is now available for pre-order, pre-add and pre-save from Walt Disney Records. The first single from the movie, “The Place to Be,” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

Can’t get enough ZOMBIES music?

This summer, the “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour” will hit 43 arenas across North America, celebrating the music of “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” alongside fan-favorite hits from the wildly popular Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants and ZOMBIES franchises.

The Music from ZOMBIES vinyl album is set for release on July 11 and is now available for pre-order. The 1-LP Green vinyl features 12 hit songs from the “ZOMBIES” franchise, including “We Own the Night,” “Call to the Wild,” and “Someday,” plus “The Place to Be,” “Dream Come True,” and “Don’t Mess With Us” from “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.”

About “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires”

A new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed (Manheim) and Addison (Donnelly) when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour — landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza (Russell) and Willa (Kinney), they must convince sworn enemies Nova (Skye), a radiant Daywalker, and Victor (Barton), a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.

About the ZOMBIES Franchise

A powerhouse in youth entertainment, the ZOMBIES franchise has consistently dominated with each movie release. The cable telecasts for the first three films ranked No. 1 among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in their premiere years.* The movies have also garnered nearly a quarter billion streaming hours, becoming one of the most popular Disney Channel Original Movie franchises on Disney+.**

The franchise’s music has amassed over 5.7 billion streams across YouTube Music, Disney Channel YouTube and Disney Music Vevo***, while soundtracks for “ZOMBIES” and “ZOMBIES 3” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Kid Albums chart****. This summer, the “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour“ will visit over 43 arenas across North America, celebrating the music from “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” alongside fan-favorite hits from the wildly popular Disney Channel Original Movie franchises “Descendants” and “ZOMBIES.” “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” brand extensions will include a cross-category product line of apparel, accessories, costumes, fashion dolls by Mattel and more.

“ZOMBIES,” “ZOMBIES 2” and “ZOMBIES 3” are currently available on Disney+.

*Source: Nielsen, Live+35, Z1: 1/29/18 – 2/25/18, Z2: 1/27/20 – 2/23/20, Z3: 8/1/22 – 8/28/22; ranked on average audience, based on cable movies only



**Source: Internal Disney+ streaming data



***Source: YouTube Analytics



****Source: DMG Analytics Lifetime to 2/13/25

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: @DisneyChannel | @DisneyPlus | @DisneyZombies | @Disneymusic

Facebook: @DisneyChannel | @DisneyPlus | @Disneymusic

TikTok: @DisneyChannel | @DisneyPlus | @disneyzombiesmovie | @Disneymusic

Threads: @DisneyChannel | @DisneyPlus | @Disneymusic

X: @DisneyChannel | @DisneyPlus | @Disneymusic

YouTube: @disneychannel | @disneyplus | @disneychannelmusic

Hashtags: #ZOMBIES4

ABOUT DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., eligible bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu and ESPN+ content on Disney+, including next day TV, Hulu and ESPN Originals, live sports events and studio programming. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an unmatched collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. that give subscribers access to different combinations of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

ABOUT DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION

Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers and production and content marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies and other programming spanning live-action, animated and unscripted formats. The group fuels the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Jr. linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences.

ABOUT DISNEY MUSIC GROUP

Disney Music Group (DMG) spearheads The Walt Disney Company’s global music ventures, encompassing recorded music, publishing, and live concerts. As the home of iconic labels like Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records, DMG boasts an extensive portfolio that includes soundtracks from some of the most beloved franchises in entertainment—Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+. A trailblazer in the industry, DMG has launched award-winning and chart-topping albums, including the Grammy®-winning Encanto, the Oscar®-winning Frozen, and the fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy mixtapes. Its rich legacy extends to celebrated compositions from WandaVision and The Mandalorian, iconic scores like Soul (Oscar® and Grammy® winner), Black Panther, Coco, and Moana, as well as hit video games such as Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Grammy® winner), and Star Wars Outlaws. Recent releases include Snow White, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Inside Out 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine, alongside television soundtracks for Shōgun, Agatha All Along, Only Murders in the Building, and Descendants: The Rise of Red. Looking ahead, DMG is set to unveil highly anticipated soundtracks for Thunderbolts, Lilo & Stitch, Fantastic 4: First Steps, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, and ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

Contacts

Disney Branded Television Media Contacts:

Chrissy Woo

Chrissy.Woo@disney.com

Alexis Greenberg

Alexis.Greenberg@disney.com

Nancy Insua

Nancy.Insua@disney.com

Walt Disney Records Contacts:

Lillian Matulic

Lillian.Matulic@disney.com

Holly Battaglia

Holly.Battaglia@disney.com