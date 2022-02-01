Survey Shows 75% of Nurse Learners Feel Prepared by Immersive Virtual Reality Simulation Training

UbiSim to showcase immersive VR simulation training platform created by nurses, for nurses, at the IMSH Conference January 20-24 in San Diego









MONTREAL & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A recent survey of 204 nurse learners reveals that immersive virtual reality (VR) technology is gaining traction as the preferred simulation modality in nursing education, with perceived benefits for exam and career preparation.

Virtual reality technology offers an impactful learning experience for nursing students. It provides an interactive and hands-on approach so learners can actively participate in their training rather than passively observing. By simulating real-life scenarios, nurses practice their skills in a safe and controlled environment, improving their decision-making abilities in a wide range of medical scenarios, including rare or critical cases, before encountering real patients.

The 2023 Nursing Simulation Survey was conducted by UbiSim (www.ubisimvr.com), which created the world’s first immersive virtual reality (VR) training platform built specifically for nurses. UbiSim surveyed 1,276 nurse learners, instructors, simulation directors, and program administrators on the practical benefits of immersive VR technology in nurse training. Current UbiSim customers made up 92% of respondents, as the platform is already in use in 13 countries. The survey was conducted online during the period of November 7-28, 2023.

The survey subset of 204 self-identified nurse learners highlighted the growing fascination and practicality of immersive VR within their nurse training programs.

43% of the nurse learners surveyed chose VR-based nursing simulations as their preferred simulation modality for training . The respondents were evenly split between headset-based VR and computer screen-based immersive experiences. A large cohort of 37% still prefer live role-play with actors, but only 19% favor manikins.

. The respondents were evenly split between headset-based VR and computer screen-based immersive experiences. A large cohort of 37% still prefer live role-play with actors, but only 19% favor manikins. When asked specifically about training through immersive, headset-based VR simulations, the vast majority of nurse learners surveyed (84%) find it comparable or better than other simulation modalities such as manikins. In fact, over one-third (34%) of respondents definitely like headset-based VR better than simulation alternatives.

than other simulation modalities such as manikins. In fact, over one-third (34%) of respondents definitely than simulation alternatives. More than two-thirds of respondents (69%) said they feel comfortable using a VR headset , with less than 5% feeling uncomfortable.

, with less than 5% feeling uncomfortable. 75% of nurse learners surveyed said that headset-based VR simulations aid in their preparation for becoming a nurse.

for becoming a nurse. Specifically, 65% agreed headset-based VR simulations help them get ready for the Next Generation NCLEX nursing licensing examination.

Compared to traditional training methods, VR simulations can be accessed anytime and anywhere, reducing the need for costly physical resources such as live actors, manikins, and other simulation lab equipment. This accessibility overcomes limited access to hospitals and other clinical training sites, allowing for more frequent practice sessions which ultimately leads to improved competency and confidence among nurse learners. Realistic simulations and hands-on experiences in a safe environment can help nurse learners develop clinical judgment and communication skills essential to improving Next Generation NCLEX scores.

“Our survey results clearly indicate that nurse learners find VR technology highly beneficial for their training,” said UbiSim Lead Nurse Educator Christine Vogel, MSN, RN, CHSE, CHSOS. “The immersive nature of VR allows them to fully engage with the training simulations, enhancing their learning experience and preparedness. Nursing deans, directors, administrators, and simulation directors may want to adjust their training delivery methods to integrate the cost-effective option that VR presents for scaling nursing education.”

Additional results from the UbiSim survey can be found in the company blog and newsroom.

UbiSim will participate in the International Meeting for Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) (https://imsh2024.org) to be held January 20-24, 2024 in San Diego, California. Visitors to booth #938 can see how UbiSim helps nurse learners prepare for the complexities of clinical practice. Register to attend or request a demonstration.

About UbiSim

UbiSim, a Labster product, is the leading immersive virtual reality (VR) training platform dedicated specifically to nursing. By combining evidence-based VR simulations with an intuitive, web-based authoring tool, UbiSim empowers faculty to customize and design simulations that are curated for their students’ learning objectives and align with Next Generation NCLEX test curriculum. With UbiSim, nurse educators can meet their learners precisely where they are, bridging the gap between traditional learning and the dynamic needs of today’s nursing students. UbiSim partners with 100-plus nursing institutions and hospitals in North America and Europe to advance the shared mission of addressing the nursing shortage by scaling high-quality nursing education. Founded in 2016, UbiSim was acquired by Labster (www.labster.com) in 2021. Visit www.ubisimvr.com.

Contacts

Dr. April Ondis



Director of Content Marketing



april@labster.com