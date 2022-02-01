NUGEN Audio to Preview VisLM 3 Loudness Features for Streaming Music Applications at NAMM 2024

Brand’s Updated Loudness Meter Will Include Game-changing New Features That Will Benefit Music Producers and Engineers for Today’s Modern Applications

ANAHEIM, JANUARY 17, 2024 ― NUGEN Audio will present VisLM 3, the forthcoming version of its loudness plug-in, at the 2024 NAMM Show (Booth 16000). VisLM 3 will feature new innovations that will help users manage loudness requirements in both faster and smarter ways. The software includes monitoring for all common international loudness standards for all major music streaming platforms, making it the perfect solution for any musician, composer, engineer or producer.

“We are excited to preview our new VisLM 3 plug-in at the 2024 NAMM Show to give our customers a first-hand look at what’s to come later this year,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, Product Specialist, NUGEN Audio. “VisLM has long been the go-to solution for loudness metering, and we’re certain that the game-changing features in this new version will revolutionize the loudness workflows of our various users in the music industry, especially as streaming continues to evolve.”

Included among the new features are user-defined program segments suitable for projects that require multiple integrated measurements, support for up to 22.2 channels, stem monitoring and loudness measurement for separate deliverables. New downloadable presets will additionally keep users aware of changing loudness standards without having to wait for a point release update. The software will also incorporate NUGEN’s Jotter functionality, making it possible to include timestamped notes, comments and annotations within a project, along with reliable tools that have made VisLM an industry standard.

The NUGEN Audio VisLM plug-in is a unique loudness meter designed to deliver everything intuitively, accurately and immediately. It includes a full set of international and regional presets, including all common international loudness standards for streaming, TV and film and can be fully configured for legacy, platform/station-specific or internal specifications.

VisLM is designed to handle any situation, from detailed expert reporting to simple safety zones and navigable loudness alerts for less experienced operators. It also features a timecode-locked loudness history graph that is measured and drawn as you work, which provides valuable oversight. Additionally, the incorporated ReMEM with loudness overdub allows users to recalculate on the fly. The plug-in also features integrated, short-term and momentary loudness; LRA; dialog LRA; and True Peak measurement.