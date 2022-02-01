Global Experiential Planning and Design Firm BRC Imagination Arts Announces New President

Recognizing decades of leadership and expertise, the independent strategy, design and production company has named Carmel Lewis President, unleashing a new era of experiential imagination, innovation, and leadership at BRC

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#brandexperience–Bob Rogers, Chairman and CEO of BRC Imagination Arts (BRC), a global experiential planning and design firm, has announced that Carmel Lewis, a 23-year company veteran, has assumed the role of President. This appointment underscores BRC’s commitment to independent creativity and reinforces its dedication to delivering world leading experiential creative and business solutions for a wide range of clients and international audiences. As the industry undergoes significant shifts, Lewis brings a new perspective to the forefront. Her leadership will be instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities posed by industry trends, securing BRC’s position as a formidable creative force in the marketplace.









Previously Executive Vice President and Executive Producer, Lewis has touched nearly every function during her tenure at BRC, with responsibility for creative and design management, production, business affairs, and project development. Lewis’s leadership style embodies the principles of servant leadership, fostering a culture that supports collaboration, empathy, and the personal and professional development of team members in service of the company’s mission and collective whole.

Lewis’s notable projects span the brand, luxury, cultural, entertainment, and sports sectors and include top attractions and destinations around the world for clients like Johnnie Walker, Las Vegas Raiders, NASA, The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum, Absolut, The Grand Ole Opry, Google, Guinness, Climate Pledge Arena, and Jameson Irish Whisky, among others. Her work has been recognized by numerous global awards organizations for creative and technical excellence.

Originally from Memphis, TN, Lewis grew up near Washington, DC. As the child of a US Government civil servant, she spent years of her childhood deployed with her family in Europe and the United Kingdom, a defining experience that is the foundation of her passion for people, places, and their stories. Lewis holds a Bachelor of Science degree in theatre production from Towson University in Maryland, and has a background in advertising, post-production, and theatre.

“I am truly humbled to serve this team in this role for BRC, a place that has been near the center of my world and my heart for many years,” says Lewis. “The accomplishments we’ve celebrated are a testament to our collective dedication and innovative spirit, proving that true success lies in the practice of continuous improvement and embracing change.”

Since Bob Rogers founded BRC over 40 years ago, he has cultivated an incredible team that continues to redefine the industry. “BRC is and has always been an experiential planning and design firm dedicated to translating brand and cultural stories into transformative, human experiences that also drive measurable impact and economic growth for our clients,” said Rogers. “We have remained an industry leader because we pride ourselves in our ability to not just adapt but lead an evolving world, and there is not a doubt in my mind that Carmel is the best person to guide BRC into the exciting future ahead.”

