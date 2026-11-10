Surgical Science’s Aeris Wins CES 2027 Best of Innovation Award for Advancing Ultrasound Training

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Surgical Science (Nasdaq: SUS), the global leader in simulation products for healthcare training, announced today that Aeris, its innovative ultrasound simulator enabling point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) training anywhere, has received the CES Innovation Awards® Best of Innovation designation in the Education Technology category.

The award, presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), recognizes outstanding technology products ahead of CES 2027 in January in Las Vegas. Products are evaluated on engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design, and uniqueness and innovation.

“Aeris rethinks what ultrasound simulation can be,” said Tom Englund, CEO of Surgical Science. “By turning virtually any person or surface into an interactive simulator, we can bring realistic ultrasound training to more learners, in more settings. This recognition from CES reinforces our ambition to transform healthcare education through advanced simulation across ultrasound, minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery.”

About Surgical Science’s Aeris: Ultrasound simulation, anywhere

Aeris transforms any person or surface into an interactive ultrasound simulator, providing a full 3D scanning experience of the adult torso, anywhere. Starting with a simulation of a healthy patient, learners can select and adjust common pathologies via the app, enabling practice across a variety of patient scenarios.

Aeris closely replicates a real-world ultrasound examination, enabling learners to practice key ultrasound foundations including probe handling, pathology recognition and clinical decision-making. With no dedicated manikin or fixed training environment required, Aeris brings ultrasound simulation into a wide variety of educational settings. Instructors can adapt scenarios in real time, giving learners opportunities for repeated practice across different clinical situations.

For more information, visit https://surgicalscience.com/aeris.

About Surgical Science Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Surgical Science is a global leader in evidence-based medical simulation. The company’s virtual reality simulators and customized training solutions enable surgeons and healthcare professionals to practice and improve their skills outside the operating room, enhancing patient safety and clinical outcomes. Surgical Science also partners with medical technology and robotics companies to integrate tailor-made simulation technology into their devices, helping them accelerate innovation and gain a competitive edge. For more information, visit Surgical Science or email info@surgicalscience.com .

Note: The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any sub mission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

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SOURCE Surgical Science