WellSaid brings voiceover production into MCP-enabled tools, with native 48kHz audio and licensed AI voices

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WellSaid today launched WellSaid Producer, which brings professional voiceover production into the workflows and creative tools teams already use, using Claude, Copilot, ChatGPT or any agentic harness with WellSaid’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.

Key Takeaways

WellSaid launched WellSaid Producer reimagining its professional voiceover studio as headless, composable tooling for agentic, enterprise workflows

Producer combines native 48kHz voice generation with clear, consistent, and traceable commercial licensing from paid voice actors

WellSaid customers are building custom creative production workflows in Claude, Copilot, ChatGPT, and other agent orchestration tools

Forward-leaning cloud vendors are reimagining their products for an MCP era, and WellSaid is bringing voiceover into that shift. Now, companies that need professional voiceover for anything from a course module to a commercial can cast a licensed AI voice, direct the delivery with precision, send it out for review, and distribute the finished audio where the content lives.

“Voiceover was once recorded in a studio, and AI made the studio virtual. Now voiceover is part of every creative professional’s workflow,” said Benjamin Dorr, CEO of WellSaid. “Teams are remixing capabilities from every tool they use. Our job is to make WellSaid’s voices the professional production standard with accurate delivery, a consistent brand voice, and licensing that protects voice actors.”

What sets professional voiceover apart from generic, synthetic voice clips are the production details. Companies that produce audio content at scale need videos to sound consistent across every file and clear, future-proof licensing on record. With WellSaid, licensing stays with the final audio, whether the work happens in WellSaid, in an AI assistant, or in a tool the team built itself.

“As a voice actor, I’m excited that this new product makes my voice even easier to use,” said Alicia Harris, a voice actor behind one of the voices on the WellSaid platform. “Many AI voice tools leave the people behind the voices out of the picture, but what I’ve always loved about WellSaid is that customers can work more efficiently while voice actors remain part of the process and are compensated. I feel like I can lean into AI because WellSaid is keeping both things true.”

With this launch, WellSaid released:

Production inside the workflow. Teams can cast, direct, fix pronunciation, review, and version voiceover from Claude or their own tools, then send finished audio straight to their content management system (CMS), digital asset manager (DAM), or learning management system (LMS) without downloading and re-uploading files.

Teams can cast, direct, fix pronunciation, review, and version voiceover from Claude or their own tools, then send finished audio straight to their content management system (CMS), manager (DAM), or learning management system (LMS) without downloading and re-uploading files. Native 48kHz audio. WellSaid is the first voiceover production platform to generate audio natively at 48kHz, the standard for film, video and broadcast. High-quality audio drops straight into a video timeline at full fidelity, with no upsampling needed.

WellSaid is the first voiceover production platform to generate audio natively at 48kHz, the standard for film, video and broadcast. High-quality audio drops straight into a video timeline at full fidelity, with no upsampling needed. Agentic style guides. Powered by a pronunciation model trained on more than 500,000 Oxford Languages transcriptions, style guides work in any connected workflow, so brand names, product names, acronyms, and technical terms are pronounced correctly across all content.

Powered by a pronunciation model trained on more than 500,000 Oxford Languages transcriptions, style guides work in any connected workflow, so brand names, product names, acronyms, and technical terms are pronounced correctly across all content. Open by design. Teams can connect to WellSaid through MCP, build WellSaid’s best-in-class editing capabilities into their own tools, and use voice models from other providers alongside WellSaid’s in one workflow.

Teams can connect to WellSaid through MCP, build WellSaid’s best-in-class editing capabilities into their own tools, and use voice models from other providers alongside WellSaid’s in one workflow. Digital replicas. WellSaid customers can build a library of custom digital voice replicas for their brand, with consent and licensing on record like WellSaid’s standard voices.

WellSaid Producer is available now. Get a demo at wellsaid.io/contact-sales.

FAQs

What does this mean for WellSaid customers and prospects?

WellSaid customers get expanded access to the capabilities they love in WellSaid Studio including voice discovery, direction, editing, pronunciation and style guides within other popular AI tools, This enables them to build custom workflows that better fit their audio and creative production needs and automate pre- and post-production steps for more efficiency.

Why is native 48kHz generation important?

While WellSaid has supported 96kHz output for commercial audio editing and mixing since 2025, WellSaid now generates 48kHz AI voiceover for creative production natively at commercial broadcast levels without upsampling which results in a more fulsome, higher quality sound. This differs meaningfully from voices for industrial / IVR applications where the fidelity bar is lower.

How does this compare to existing solutions?

Most AI voice software is focused on conversational AI and voice agents while WellSaid is purpose-built for creative production. By allowing agents and other orchestration tools access to WellSaid through Producer, enterprises can incorporate WellSaid as a capability for all of its creative staff and applications.

What does WellSaid do differently to ensure clear commercial rights?

First, WellSaid builds its own models and works with other models that are trained on commercially cleared data. Second, and most importantly, every WellSaid voice comes from an actor who gave consent and is compensated when their voice is used. Only voices tied back to specific individuals can ensure that a voice clears rights of publicity, privacy, and biometric identity.

What should we be looking forward to from WellSaid?

We view MCP, and agents in general, to be as disruptive to software as the Web once was twenty years ago. Enterprise customers can now remix best-of-breed capabilities from trusted software vendors into workflows that better represent their processes vs. an all-in-one UI. We are now building for composability vs. one UI surface as we look to improve professional voiceover production, from corporate use cases to marketing and advertising and beyond. Look for WellSaid to expand its talent and licensing options in Producer to better match how voiceover is purchased and directed today.

About WellSaid

WellSaid is the voiceover production platform for businesses, who can produce voiceover from inside the tools they already use, through AI agents, or directly in WellSaid’s voiceover editor. Every WellSaid voice comes from an actor who gave consent and is compensated when their voice is used. WellSaid’s customers include nearly half of the Fortune 100. Since 2019, the platform has produced more than 100 million minutes of professional voiceover. Learn more at wellsaid.io.

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SOURCE WellSaid Labs, Inc.