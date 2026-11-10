Milwaukee Tool Named Exclusive National Tool Partner of Be Pro Be Proud

Partnership brings industry-leading tools and technology to immersive career experiences, inspiring the next generation of skilled trades professionals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Be Pro Be Proud has named Milwaukee Tool its exclusive National Tool Partner, bringing professional-grade tools and technology into interactive career exploration experiences designed to introduce students across the country to opportunities in the skilled trades.

Milwaukee Tool & Be Pro Be Proud bring tools and virtual reality experiences to future skilled trades workers.

Through the partnership, Milwaukee Tool products will be integrated into Be Pro Be Proud’s Mobile Workshops, virtual reality (VR) simulators, and student recognition events. Students will gain exposure to the tools and technology used in skilled trades careers, including carpentry, electrical work, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, water technology, and diesel technology.

“A career feels real when a student can picture themselves doing the work,” said Andrew Parker, executive director of Be Pro Be Proud. “With Milwaukee Tool, we’re integrating industry-leading equipment into our Mobile Workshops, making career exploration more tangible and engaging while helping students envision a future in a high-demand technical profession.”

The investment will help enhance Be Pro Be Proud’s VR simulators, aligning the virtual tools students use with actual Milwaukee Tool products across six career modules. Milwaukee Tool equipment will also be integrated into Mobile Workshop experiences, including the National Mobile Workshop scheduled to launch in 2027.

The partnership will also extend to student recognition events, including Signing Days and Draft Days, where selected students will receive Milwaukee Tool products as they take the next steps towards careers in the skilled trades.

“The future of our industry depends on inspiring more young people to see what’s possible in the skilled trades,” said Scott Teson, senior vice president of Jobsite Solutions for Milwaukee Tool. “Milwaukee® has built our business around understanding the people who work in these professions and developing solutions that help them succeed. Through Be Pro Be Proud, we’re helping students experience that innovation firsthand and discover rewarding career paths they may never have considered.”

The partnership builds on Milwaukee Tool’s broader commitment to strengthening America’s skilled trades workforce. The company expects to invest $200 million in U.S. skilled trades workforce development by 2030, supporting initiatives that introduce young people to the trades and help equip the next generation of skilled professionals.

Since launching in 2016, Be Pro Be Proud has reached more than 600,000 students nationally through its Mobile Workshops, which introduce students to technical careers across construction, manufacturing, transportation and utilities.

To learn more about Be Pro Be Proud, visit beprobeproud.org.

About Be Pro Be Proud

Be Pro Be Proud, Inc. is a nonprofit workforce development initiative originated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas (AIA) that successfully connects students around the country to high-tech, high-paying technical careers. Through partnerships with state agencies, local industry and higher education entities, Be Pro Be Proud is effectively working to replenish the professional workforce that has been experiencing a drastic decline. The initiative was launched in Arkansas in 2016 and has since licensed efforts in Alabama, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

About Milwaukee Tool

For over 100 years, Milwaukee Tool has led the industry with innovative solutions that redefine performance, productivity, and safety for the professional trades. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to its users, Milwaukee Tool pioneers breakthrough technologies, products, and services that empower tradespeople to excel in their work and return home safely each day. Milwaukee Tool continues to invest in U.S.-based innovation, workforce development, and advanced manufacturing, alongside its global research, design, and development operations, including major facilities across southeast Wisconsin, Mississippi, Tennessee, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

Milwaukee® is a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI), a world leader in cordless technology. For more information about Milwaukee Tool, visit www.milwaukeetool.com.

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SOURCE Milwaukee Tool