Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Provides Update on Late Filing of Annual Financial Disclosure

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) (“Supreme” or the “Company“) provides an update to its news release dated June 20, 2025, which announced the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended Feburary 28, 2025 (the “Required Filings“) will be delayed beyond the filing deadline of June 27, 2025, and as a result will be in default of its obligations under Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company has addressed its working capital deficiency by way of an interim finaincing from management and other related parties (the “Interim Financing“). As a result of obtaining the Interim Financing, the Company has been able to engage its auditor to begin its audit work required to complete the Required Filings.

The Company has made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC“) for a management cease trade order (the “MCTO“), which would restrict all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by management of the Company. The MCTO does not generally affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities. There is no certainty that the MCTO will be granted.

The Company is working expeditiously to complete the audit of its 2024 annual financial statements as soon as possible. Supreme plans to remedy the default and file the Required Filings as soon as it is able to do so and expects such filing to occur on or prior to August 29, 2025. The Company also intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines of Section 10 of National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders as long as it is in default of the filing requirements.

The Company confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings against it as of the date of this press release. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas, Director

Phone: Toll Free 1(778) 373-8578

E-mail: info@supremecritalmetals.com

www.supremecriticalmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking information“). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company’s shareholders and potential investors about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “proposed”, “estimates”, “would”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward‐looking information in this news release includes: (i) expectations regarding the Company’s business plans and operations; (ii) expectations concerning the MCTO; and (iii) expectations regarding the timing of filing the Required Filings. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme’s expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme’s expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire