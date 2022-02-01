Supernova Conference Returns to Ireland, Bringing Global Experts Together to Remedy Talent Acquisition Challenges

Talent Acquisition: Leaner teams, skills shortages and major layoffs causing problems for 77% of businesses worldwide

Cork, Ireland–(Newsfile Corp. – September 7, 2023) – Starcircle, the talent sourcing engine that helps companies solve hiring challenges with AI and on-demand expertise, today announced the return of Supernova, its annual global talent conference, on 22nd September at the River Lee Hotel in Cork.

The one-day event will bring together top talent industry leaders, keynote speakers and panellists from Google, Meta, WorkHuman, Autodesk, Automattic, and more. This landmark gathering will share learnings and apply extensive experience to look at the ways the industry can tackle the seismic sea changes already affecting talent acquisition.

The primary focus centres on exploring and addressing the unprecedented talent acquisition challenges in the current shifting and uncertain landscape, where teams are being asked to do more with less, and AI is on every agenda. Supernova will bring experts in talent acquisition and tech from Ireland and around the world together to roadmap what needs to be adapted today and how to future-proof for tomorrow.

Topics of discussion include finding efficiencies in talent acquisition teams, the role of AI in the hiring process, and how to harness the power of hidden talent. Among the confirmed speakers is Talent Acquisition and Enablement Leader Seth Williams, who revolutionised talent sourcing during his almost two decades at Google. Joining him is Talent Acquisitions and Operations Director Ita Gildea, whose many achievements include developing long-term hiring plans and roadmaps in hyper-growth environments at companies including Meta and PayPal.

“Hiring teams have been decimated, traditional methods are failing, and talent shortages persist at record high levels across industries and geographies,” said James Galvin, Starcircle CEO. “Everyone’s looking to AI for the answer, but it’s not a silver bullet. It needs to work in tandem with human expertise to power future hiring success. That’s why we’ve assembled a panel of industry experts and specialists, not just from the world of talent acquisition and HR, but from the tech space too.”

“Only by sharing insights from both human and machine learning can businesses come up with more sustainable and flexible solutions for meeting hiring demands and overcoming talent shortages in what labour economists predict will be the permanent market condition,” he added.

As talent sourcing specialists, Starcircle will also be hosting a fun, interactive talent sourcing hackathon in the morning. Participants from the local community and universities can try their hand at live sourcing challenges. This will take place next to University College Cork, the workplace of Professor George Boole, inventor of Boolean logic and Boolean strings, the essential components of good talent sourcing.

Supernova is invite-only. For more information and to register your interest, visit here or contact [email protected]

– – – ends – – –

About Starcircle

Starcircle is the talent sourcing engine that helps companies grow, by solving their hiring challenges with a flexible, tailored approach that is powered by AI and driven by human expertise.

Linkedin

Media contact:

Alan Duncan

e. [email protected]

t. +44-7715646295

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179716