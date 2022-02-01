Eagle Eye Networks Launches V3 of its Video API Platform

V3 of API platform streamlines cloud video surveillance application development and AI integrations

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today launched V3 of the Eagle Eye Video API Platform, which is used by Eagle Eye developers, resellers, and technology partners worldwide. The new API is comprehensive, built for faster implementation of video applications by developers, and builds upon the API foundation of V1 and V2.





Since its founding in 2012, Eagle Eye has been committed to an open platform with a comprehensive RESTful API accessible by all, and extensive camera support. With the launch of API V3, Eagle Eye continues its platform investment for developers to easily create applications leveraging and integrating cloud video surveillance.

“Over the past 11 years, we have learned many lessons about what is needed in a cloud platform for broad video surveillance applications, AI, and operating at scale,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “We have incorporated developer feedback, developer requests, integration needs, and large customer requirements to make V3 of our API that delivers even more.”

Eagle Eye will continue to support its V1 and V2 APIs for the foreseeable future, but recommends all new development be done on API V3.

Used by thousands of enterprise organizations across the globe, the Video API Platform and mobile and web software development kits (SDKs) bring cloud video surveillance and AI capabilities to developers for faster development and integration with video surveillance. The API allows resellers and business owners to build custom solutions. Some examples include:

Hotel management applications integrating video surveillance for accessibility and business management.

Entrepreneurs developing applications and launching their business on the Eagle Eye Video API Platform speeding their time to market.

AI experts integrating their AI analysis for customers to obtain their AI expertise.

Central station software directly taking video feeds and AI from the Eagle Eye Video API Platform.

Some key benefits of the Eagle Eye Video API Platform include:

Secure OAuth-based cloud authentication to 8,000+ IP camera models with just a few lines of code, including Axis, Bosch, Hanwha, Mobotix, IPro, Vivotek cameras

Cloud-based AI and video analytics with a simple API call

RTSP support for recorded and live video

Easy media integration (HLS, RTSP, MP4)

2-Way Audio for bi-directional voice communications

SDKs for faster integrations on Web, Android, iOS

Accelerated time-to-market for integrated solutions

Modern RESTful API

Technology partners say the V3 Video API Platform offers benefits beyond technical ease of use.

“Eagle Eye’s newest Video API Platform is feature-rich and developer friendly, which streamlines even complex integrations, allowing us to bring groundbreaking new capabilities to market in record time,” said Chris Brown, CEO of Immix, a provider of central station and security platform software. “The platform also improves our ability to serve our customers and expedite the onboarding process for their customers, most notably end users with very large camera counts.”

Eagle Eye is exhibiting products and discussing initiatives that demonstrate the power of AI + Cloud for 2023 and beyond for security practitioners, resellers, and tech partners in Booth 3925 at the GSX show Sept. 11-13 in Dallas. Demos and meetings with Eagle Eye experts may be scheduled in advance using this link.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers’ security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.een.com.

Contacts

EAGLE EYE PRESS CONTACT



GLOBAL HQ



Martha Entwistle



[email protected]

+1-512-473-0500