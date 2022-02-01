HealthStream to Present Three Cutting-Edge Innovations at NAMSS 2023 Conference, Sept. 10 – 13, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HealthStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading healthcare technology platform for workforce solutions, today announced an array of groundbreaking solutions to be unveiled at the prestigious National Association Medical Staff Services (NAMSS) 2023 Conference that streamline physician onboarding processes for healthcare organizations. We believe these new solutions will foster improved experiences for providers and enhance time-to-revenue for healthcare organizations.





“As healthcare organizations continue to navigate tight margins, we are excited to announce the first, comprehensive solution for a provider-centric, time-to-revenue application,” stated Michael Sousa, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Applications at HealthStream. “Further, we are thrilled to launch our Provider Portfolio solution and introduce CredentialStreams’ smart logic innovation. We are eager to showcase all three of these innovations at NAMSS 2023.”

HealthStream’s CredentialStream® (formerly made available by HealthStream under “VerityStream”) now includes the following three additional, new cutting-edge solutions.

Provider Portfolio to Delight Providers: Effective today, Provider Portfolio is an exclusive addition to CredentialStream subscriptions. This unique solution generates a pre-validated wallet of credentials for every licensed provider in the nation. Leveraging our partnership with the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) as well as other proprietary data sets, Provider Portfolio performs over one million automated updates each month. Providers can claim their portfolio and directly manage and facilitate real-time additions and edits. The accompanying IOS and Android mobile apps further streamline the application process and periodic updates while delivering a pre-validated wallet, ultimately enhancing the provider experience.

Revolutionary Time-to-Revenue Application: Going beyond credentialing, CredentialStream offers an integrated, comprehensive approach to the entire time-to-revenue process. This includes credentialing, privileging, enrollment, onboarding, compliance training, and EMR provisioning, all within a unified, user-friendlyapplication. The Roster Generator and Library solution is a noteworthy addition, offering advanced payer roster functionality. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the upcoming launch of “My Learning for Providers” will enable seamless access to compliance courses within CredentialStream, enhancing efficiency by allowing providers to complete necessary training as they fulfill their credentialing tasks.

Enhanced Provider Competency Assessment Solution: Following the success of the comprehensive competency assessment solution introduced at NAMSS 2022, HealthStream introduces CredentialStream’s smart logic, another pioneering innovation. Smart logic for privileging employs top-tier content and curated data to automate the assessment of privileging qualifications. This approach is intended to ensure precision, accuracy, and speed and eliminate delays and human errors. Additionally, CredentialStream now provides alerts for procedures performed without corresponding granted privileges. Moreover, triggered case reviews based on EMR data are now available and configured for use with an initial set of 35 clinical measures, which continues to grow.

Sousa emphasized, “Our platform, hStream for Credentialing, is the cornerstone for all these first-to-market solutions. Designed as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) technology tailored to CredentialStream clients, the hStream ecosystem empowers us to deliver a superior provider experience, accurate competency assessments, and an expedited time-to-revenue process. Rather than requiring healthcare organizations to choose one objective over another, our holistic solution offers all three, driven by the power of hStream.”

HealthStream will present these groundbreaking innovations alongside its other premier products at NAMSS23 in Orlando. Attendees are invited to explore the HealthStream booth at #301 and participate in the enlightening Solution Showcase presentation on CredentialStream’s smart logic functionality during the event on Monday, September 11, 1:15-1:35 p.m. EST in the Solution Showcase area in the exhibit hall.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is the healthcare industry’s largest ecosystem of platform-delivered workforce solutions that empowers healthcare professionals to do what they do best: deliver excellence in patient care. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact) that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been provided in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. HealthStream cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including as the result of risks referenced in HealthStream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 28, 2023, and in HealthStream’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. HealthStream undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Mollie Condra, Ph.D.



Vice President,



Investor Relations &



Communications



HealthStream



(615)-301-3237



[email protected]