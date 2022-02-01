Suki Assistant Receives 93.2 Overall Performance Score in 2024 KLAS Spotlight Report

Respondents indicate that the company’s ambient AI solution is highly effective in decreasing burnout, improving same-day closures, and driving tangible outcomes.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, has been recognized for its remarkable performance in improving clinician well-being and efficiencies through ambient speech AI technology in a 2024 KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight report. KLAS surveyed 15 organizations that use Suki, resulting in a 93.2 overall performance score. Respondents rated Suki highly across the board including on product quality, quality of service and support, and achieving measurable impact.





The KLAS report indicates that Suki delivers positive ROI quickly, with 95 percent noting they would buy the solution again. It highlighted key distinguishing factors such as low cost, note accuracy, fully automated generative AI technology, and deep EHR integrations. Suki was also praised for its high quality customer engagement, the speed at which new features are developed and implemented and was shown to improve same-day closures, reduce burnout, and provide a better overall patient experience.

“Suki’s key strength is keeping up with the changes that are happening with both the demands on healthcare and documentation,” says a clinician using Suki in the Spotlight report. “[Suki] listens to the users. We are paying for the product, and the vendor wants to make sure that we are getting the most out of it. They are very responsive to anything that we have issues with, and they seem to implement our suggestions.”

The utilization of ambient AI in healthcare is increasing, with clinicians recognizing its ability to ease documentation burdens and healthcare organizations observing improved patient care as well as positive financial outcomes. Suki strives to support clinicians on all administrative tasks with a human-like tool that acts as a full-fledged assistant. With several skills and deep integrations across all major EHRs, it can code, dictate, answer questions, and more. Suki is scalable across organizations of all sizes and can be deployed with minimal resources needed from client IT teams.

“As generative AI becomes more broadly understood, ambient speech solutions leveraging this technology have become increasingly top of mind for health systems and clinics,” said Mac Boyter, Research Director at KLAS. “Suki customers highlight the strong performance of this technology in our recent Spotlight report on Suki Assistant. They also point to improved clinician satisfaction and decreased burnout, as well as financial benefits from adopting their solution.”

Over the past year, Suki has released a string of announcements and partnerships that position it as a standout in the market including RUSH, Amwell, MEDITECH, and more. It is currently used across 30+ specialties and all clinical settings including ambulatory, telehealth, skilled nursing facilities/home health, and inpatient. To learn more about Suki, visit www.suki.ai/, and to download the full KLAS report, go here.

About Suki:

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare technology stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI assistant that uses generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation by ambiently listening to patient-clinician conversations. Suki helps clinicians complete notes 72% faster on average, assists with other tasks including coding and answering questions, and generates incremental revenue for organizations, delivering a 9X ROI in year 1. Suki also offers its proprietary AI and speech platform, Suki Platform, to partners who want to create best-in-class ambient and voice experiences for their solutions. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

