NMI Launches New Mobile Card Reader to Enable Fast, Seamless Payments for Partners

NMI’s ISO and ISV partners gain access to an affordable, easily integrable point-of-sale device to better serve micro and field merchants

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NMI, a global leader in embedded payments, today announced it has certified the ID TECH VP3350 mobile card reader, adding to the range of devices supported on its gateway. The device is designed to connect directly with smartphones and tablets to provide quick, seamless and cost-effective mobile payment acceptance. This allows our partners to offer small and medium-sized businesses, who previously could only take cash or were unable to afford a costly card reader, the ability to accept credit cards with a user-friendly device.









This new device comes at a time when speed and convenience largely dictate consumer payment preferences, and the ability of merchants to offer these types of payments can make or break the customer experience. In fact, 84% of consumers say convenience is the number one reason why they use their preferred payment methods, and just under half (49%) use these methods because they’re the fastest.

The ID TECH VP3350 connects to any iOS or Android mobile device physically or via Bluetooth and is fully certified for EMV contact and contactless payments, making it the simplest way to accept fully EMV-compliant card-present transactions. The device also maintains full EMV security and encrypts card data at the point the contact or contactless card is read.

The new device works seamlessly with the NMI iProcess mobile payment app and the NMI payment device SDKs for Android and iOS, which can be found on the new NMI developer portal. The ID TECH VP3350 authorizes transactions within seconds, and with its optional hard-wired connection, no pairing or configuration is required. Additionally, full reporting is available both on the app as well as on the NMI merchant portal, so merchants can keep track of sales and refunds as they manage their business.

Kanan Keeney, Senior Product Manager at NMI, said:

“NMI chose to launch this new device so our ISO and ISV partners would have a low-cost payment solution to offer to their merchants. In partnership with ID TECH, NMI prioritized a convenient and seamless payment experience with easy setup, long battery life and fast payment acceptance. This supports our partners in creating tailored payment experiences and enhances the services they provide to their merchants.”

About NMI

NMI is a global leader in embedded payments, powering more than $200 billion in payment volumes every year. From our industry-leading payment gateway technology to our seamless merchant acquiring, underwriting, onboarding and management platform, we enable our partners across the entire payments ecosystem. We help our partners deliver frictionless payment solutions to their customers, offering modularity, flexibility and choice, wherever and however consumers want to pay – online, in-store, in-app, mobile and unattended. And we’re constantly innovating, empowering ISOs, software vendors and payment professionals as they embrace the future of fintech.

About ID TECH

ID TECH is a world-recognized leader in the design and manufacture of secure payment solutions, ranging from state-of-the-art contactless/NFC payment devices to EMV and Magstripe readers. For more than 30 years, ID TECH has built a reputation based on technical excellence, innovation, and a commitment to superior customer service. Headquartered in Cypress, California, USA (with additional engineering centers in Rocklin, California, Shanghai, China, and Taoyuan City, Taiwan), ID TECH is an industry leader in delivering payment solutions across the globe.

For more information about ID TECH, please visit http://www.idtechproducts.com.

