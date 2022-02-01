Gopuff Partners with Misfits Market for Nationwide Launch of 300+ Fresh Grocery Items

Latest expansion brings fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy, meat, seafood, poultry, bread and more, to customers in as fast as 15 minutes on Gopuff

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff today launched a comprehensive and affordable Fresh Grocery assortment powered by Misfits Market. Combining Gopuff’s leading instant delivery with great value driven by Misfits Market’s differentiated sourcing model, the partnership will deliver an extensive range of more than 300 items, including fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy, meat, poultry, fresh bread and more, to customers’ doors in as fast as 15 minutes.









“We are thrilled to unveil our Fresh Grocery initiative today. By capitalizing on our vertically integrated model and expansive scale, Gopuff is uniquely equipped to deliver high-quality fresh produce and groceries at very affordable prices,” said Yakir Gola, Gopuff co-founder and co-CEO. “We are proud to partner with Misfits Market to make it possible for our customers to get 300+ fruits, vegetables, dairy, poultry, fresh bread and more in as fast as 15 minutes. The addition of fresh grocery on top of Gopuff’s existing 5,000 everyday essentials brings us one step closer in achieving our mission of maximizing every moment in our customers lives and marks a transformative advancement for our customers.”

During pilot testing, one-quarter of all orders in test markets contained Fresh Grocery items and, as the company continues to invest in strategic initiatives to drive growth, Fresh Grocery has led to 20% bigger baskets and 50%+ increases in sales for produce, dairy, prepared foods and meat. Today, the Fresh Grocery assortment is available to customers in most major metros with expansion to additional Gopuff micro-fulfillment centers to follow.

To bring its Fresh Grocery offering to life, Gopuff partnered with Misfits Market, the online grocer that reduces food waste and makes shopping for sustainable, high-quality groceries easier and more affordable. With Misfits Market delivering to Gopuff’s micro-fulfillment centers almost daily, Gopuff offers the freshest food at affordable prices. FAM members can get up to 50% off fresh groceries, a banana for just $0.25 each, an avocado for $0.59 cents and organic eggs for only $2, alongside thousands of everyday essentials, all delivered in a single order in as fast as 15 minutes.

“Extending our food value supply chain to power Gopuff’s fresh grocery expansion gets us one step closer to our vision of reimagining the food system and eradicating food waste,” said Misfits Market Founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh. “We share a passion for making nutritious food more accessible and saving food from waste. With Gopuff leveraging our sourcing and supplier relationships, together we can provide savings for American consumers who continue to face inflated prices at traditional grocery stores.”

Gopuff, which completed more than 4 million orders to customers in food deserts in 2023, is uniquely positioned to help address food accessibility – a critical issue in many of the communities where it operates. With its expansion into Fresh Grocery, Gopuff has the power to help more Americans access the fresh, high-quality food and groceries they need.

The launch comes on the heels of Gopuff joining the White House Challenge to End Hunger, where the company committed to donating millions of pounds of food to local food banks and partnering with local governments to ensure resources are made available where they are needed.

Over the past two years alone, Gopuff locations have donated nearly 2 million pounds of food to the Feeding America network of food banks. In 2023, Misfits Market donated nearly 6 million pounds of food to 67 food pantry partners as well as 1.5 million meals to Feeding America ($1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks). Gopuff also recently partnered with The Greater Boston Food Bank, participating in the organization’s annual Day of Giving by volunteering to answer phones and donating $50,000 to support the fight against hunger.

Gopuff is the leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in as fast as 15 minutes. Gopuff stores everything from household essentials and groceries to OTC medication and more within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the U.S. and U.K. Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff's unique, vertically integrated platform offers customers a seamless and consistently fast shopping experience.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Misfits Market, the direct-to-consumer online grocer that reduces food waste and makes shopping for sustainable, high-quality groceries easier and more affordable, delivers value by making it convenient to shop, eat, and live better. The company has created the first-of-its-kind food value supply chain focused on building relationships with farmers, distributors, and producers to eliminate food waste while expanding food access. Misfits Market delivers rescued and upcycled foods as part of its full selection of groceries to nearly every zip code in 48 states at up to 30 percent off traditional grocery store prices. In 2024, the company launched Fulfilled by Misfits, a dedicated B2B service for perishable brands to store, pick, pack, fulfill, and deliver their products nationwide via Misfits Market's logistics platform.

