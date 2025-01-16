Studio Technologies Latest ST 2110 to Dante Bridge and Related Innovations Presented at ISE 2025

New Bridge and Specialized Interfaces Support Audio-over-Ethernet Applications

BARCELONA, JANUARY 16, 2025 – At ISE 2025, Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, will be showcasing its latest innovations in ST 2110 and Dante® technologies throughout the show, as part of the Nixer Audio stand (4M730). This includes the Model 5682 ST 2110 to Dante Bridge along with the Model 5512A Audio Interface and Model 5518A Mic/Line Interface.

“Our latest audio interfaces offer the audio quality, features, and reliability required by pro AV and broadcast applications,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Creating products that are compliant with the ST 2110 suite of standards was a natural step for us, helping our customers in their transition to all-IP infrastructures. These interfaces are designed to integrate seamlessly into applications that can benefit from ST 2110. We’ve equipped the Model 5512A and 5518A with the resources needed to directly integrate into many ST 2110-compliant designs, while the Model 5682 aids in those applications that require both ST 2110 and Dante workflows.”

The Model 5682 provides a high-performance means of bridging SMPTE® ST 2110 audio channels with Dante audio-over-Ethernet channels and is ideal for various projects and integrators that require a solution to interconnect these popular and widely deployed protocols. The Model 5682 is available in two versions: the Model 5682-01 allows up to 32 audio channels to pass in each direction, while the Model 5682-02 supports up to 64 audio channels. The unit is compatible with the SMPTE ST 2110-30 standard for PCM audio signals and the ST 2110-10 standard for signal timing. On the Dante side, the Model 5682 is compatible with the Dante Domain Manager™ (DDM) software application.

Studio Technologies will also feature its Model 5512A Audio Interface and Model 5518A Mic/Line Interface at ISE 2025. Both products have been updated to use Merging Technologies’ ZMAN module, which now serves as the core ST 2110 engine in several Studio Technologies products. To stay ahead in the competitive broadcast and media space, Studio Technologies knew it needed a more advanced and reliable ST 2110 technology partner. That’s why the company turned to Merging Technologies, whose reputation for excellence in IP-based media solutions, particularly ST 2110, offered the support and expertise required.

The Model 5512A and Model 5518A provide a simple yet high-performance means of interfacing analog signals with applications that utilize the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards to implement audio-over-Ethernet networking connectivity. Redundant stream performance is supported following the ST 2022-7 standard. The Model 5512A allows line-level analog sources to be connected to the unit and then output in the digital domain by way of one or two Ethernet interfaces. ST 2110 digital audio signals, which also arrive by way of the Ethernet connections, are converted to analog and then output as balanced line-level signals. Two versions are available, with the Model 5512A-01 supporting eight channels and the Model 5512A-02 supporting 16 channels. Studio Technologies’ Model 5518A Mic/Line Interface allows up to eight analog microphone- or line-level sources to be connected and then output in the ST 2110 digital domain by way of one or two Ethernet interfaces. Eight digital audio channels, which arrive by way of ST 2110, are converted to analog and then output as balanced line-level signals.