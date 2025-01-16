AVL Productions Captures Unique Angles With Marshall Electronics

Marshall Cameras and Controllers Provide Crystal-Clear Video for Various Outdoor and Indoor Live Events

JACKSONVILLE, FL, JANUARY 16, 2025 – AVL Productions, a Northeast Florida-based live events production company, is providing industry-leading equipment and services across the nation. The company specializes in providing quality audio, video and lighting equipment as well as staging and decor for all events.

AVL Productions relies on Marshall Electronics for its audio-visual needs, and has eight CV730 PTZ Cameras, six legacy CV420 Compact POV Cameras and three VS-PTC-IP PTZ Camera Controllers. The production house has a longstanding relationship with Marshall, having also utilized the brand’s CV504 Micro POV Cameras for past projects. “We use the Marshall cameras a lot for in-venue experiences,” says Chris Milton, VP of Production at AVL Productions. “These cameras help us capture unique angles and take shots of key positions. They work wonderfully.”

The flexibility of Marshall cameras stands out to Milton and the AVL Productions team. This versatility allows them to easily configure their equipment to meet the specific requirements of each location, ensuring high-quality recordings and live streams regardless of the setting. “We are using Marshall cameras on all of the comedy shows we are working on,” he says. “I have the PTZs set up to pick up the crowd reactions or as a cutaway on the performers when they are walking on stage. I can put one or two cameras located downstage and work the whole front row of a comedy show, which is very helpful for this application. The cameras also come in handy for music festivals to capture crowd shots,” adds Milton.

An important factor that influenced AVL Productions’ decision to use Marshall equipment was its user-friendly design. The intuitive controls and straightforward setup process made it easy for the team to operate efficiently. “The Marshall cameras are very simple to use and hold up well over time,” explains Milton. “The cameras get put through the wringer when on the road and still stay intact. We support various outdoor and indoor venues where the production life is hard on the cameras, and we have not had any major issues.”

When selecting the most suitable cameras and controllers for their needs, AVL Productions carefully considered the affordability of the equipment. “Our decision on which PTZ cameras to use came down to a few things, but a big factor was the price point. Marshall cameras are a great affordable option that also work really well,” explains Milton. “Some other crucial elements for us were we wanted cameras that had 12GSDI, an SDI output, 4K60 and NDI power over Ethernet, all of which the Marshall cameras have. These are all great features that have worked well for us here.”

AVL Productions has experienced remarkable success by incorporating Marshall cameras and controllers into their workflow. The equipment has become integral to their operations, guaranteeing that every production meets a certain standard of quality. With such positive results, AVL Productions plans to continue using Marshall gear as they rely on these innovative solutions to fulfill their growing production needs.