Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 20, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”) Transforming the future of visual technology, Metavista3D has unveiled its latest innovation: our 65-inch Super Multiview nano lenticular display that delivers a remarkable 3D viewing experience without the need for cumbersome eyewear. This groundbreaking display is set to redefine how viewers interact with digital media, offering immersive spatial reality without the usual barriers.

Commitment to Next-Generation Technology

Metavista3D, renowned for its award-winning research and development, focuses on harnessing AI-driven technology to deliver unparalleled pseudo-holographic experiences. The new display embodies this commitment, leveraging advanced nano lenticular technology to create vivid 3D images with depth perception akin to natural sight. This development marks a significant leap forward in the field of display technology.

Jeff Carlson, Spokesperson for Metavista3D, highlights the company’s vision: “Our new 65-inch display reflects years of dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in 3D technology. We are excited to offer a product that not only meets the demands of today’s consumers but also sets the stage for future innovations in spatial reality.”

Metavista3D Launches 65-Inch Glasses-Free Super Multiview Display

Unlocking New Possibilities

By focusing on user-centric design and cutting-edge technology, Metavista3D continues to position itself at the forefront of the 3D display revolution. The company’s dedication to advancing pseudo-holographic technology, and our 25 patents throughout 8 different technology families positions Metavista3D as the trailblazer in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital media.

For additional insights into Metavista3D’s innovations and their latest 65-inch Super Multiview display, visit www.metavista3D.com.

About Metavista3D (www.metavista3d.com)

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit: www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

