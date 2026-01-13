EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Enters 2026 with 1.8GW of Data Center Capacity Delivered or Under Development

Notable achievements in six categories position company for continued rapid expansion in support of the AI revolution

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator is announcing the achievement of several milestones over the past 26 months, including having more than 1.8 gigawatts of capacity delivered or under development across its U.S. platform. The company has hit several other impressive milestones in fundraising, land acquisition, construction, safety, employment and community engagement, which have accelerated its growth.

Active construction is under way on the first of three 72MW data centers at the EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure campus in Greater Reno, Nevada.

“Our focus is singular: build high-density, scalable, single tenant data centers with an absolute certainty of execution,” said Lee Kestler, CEO of EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. “Since October 2023, we have concentrated exclusively on meeting the requirements of hyperscalers and leaders in the AI revolution. Our disciplined approach to securing land, power, capital, skilled labor and community support has translated to a successful business model, which has produced results at a much faster pace than anticipated.”

Fundraising

Since being acquired by Partners Group in late 2022, EdgeCore has committed more than $5.9 billion in equity capital and debt. The company is further backed by $16.1 billion of planned investment to fund the development of additional hyperscale and AI-ready data center campuses.

Land

In October 2023, EdgeCore had four active markets-Ashburn, VA; Silicon Valley, CA; Reno, NV and Phoenix, AZ. Since that time, the company has acquired additional land in greater Phoenix and has added two markets- Louisa County, VA and Culpeper, VA-which are all capable of supporting its 300+ MW design. EdgeCore’s data center portfolio now totals approximately seven million square feet of capacity and offers customers capacity of up to 1.2GW on a single campus.

Construction

In support of its hyperscale customers, the company designs its facilities to enable high-density, next-generation AI environments, including direct to chip liquid cooling solutions, which have become the baseline engineering requirement for large-scale AI deployments.

“Execution is the cornerstone of trust in our industry,” said Steve Conner, President of EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. “EdgeCore’s commitment to on-time delivery of construction milestones is visible in our 2025 performance achievements of 10 out of 10 targets. Our Operations and Engineering teams are built to deliver and maintain facilities that perform on day one and evolve seamlessly with future technology cycles.”

Safety

Alongside its commitment to executional certainty, the company maintains a relentless focus on safety with the motto “safety is no secret” and the enforcement of strict safety protocols while tracking success under the Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) framework. The TRIR metric measures the safety performance of a company by comparing the number of OSHA-recordable incidents relative to the number of hours worked by employees. Over the past 26 months, EdgeCore has earned a TRIR rating that is significantly better than the data center industry average-an especially notable accomplishment given the more than nine million manhours worked across its portfolio.

Employment

Since October 2023, EdgeCore has more than doubled its full-time employee workforce to support data center operations and corporate functions. Further, at peak timeframes, EdgeCore has employed more than 3500 skilled tradespeople at its active construction sites.

Community

Job creation is only one facet of EdgeCore’s approach to supporting the communities in which it does business. The company prioritizes collaborative communication with local governments and civic organizations, solving unique needs for residents. These discussions have resulted in substantial financial contributions to meet shortfalls in funding, support the arts, augment local education, support military veterans, and improve the overall lives of community members. EdgeCore believes its authentic approach to community engagement is a core differentiator in its success.

Notable EdgeCore Metrics

Capacity delivered or under development 1.8GW Total capital committed to date $5.9B Square footage of portfolio 7 million sq. ft. 2025 construction milestones achieved 10/10 TRIR manhours 9+ million Employee growth 145% Construction workforce at peak 3500+

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world’s largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in six North American markets with plans to expand into new regions in 2026 and beyond. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

