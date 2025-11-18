Studio Freewillusion Unveils AI-Powered VFX Pipeline in Hollywood

Korean AI Media Tech Startup Showcases AFX System to Hollywood Executives

Studio Freewillusion, a Seoul-based AI media tech startup, introduced its proprietary AFX (AI + VFX) pipeline to Hollywood executives during a technical showcase in Los Angeles. The company, selected for Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First, demonstrated how its system delivers efficiency gains, cost savings, and shorter production timelines while maintaining studio-grade visual quality.

The AFX pipeline integrates AI-powered generation, compositing, and rendering models into traditional post-production workflows. The system features three core technologies: a Neural Rendering Re-Lighting system that enables post-shoot control of lighting and camera angles, Xpanza-an AI video outpainting tool that intelligently extends frame boundaries-and Taylor Dub, an automated dubbing solution that synchronizes lip movements across multiple languages.

Studio Freewillusion demonstrates its AFX pipeline to Hollywood executives in Los Angeles, showcasing VFX production.

The showcase presented performance data from Run to the West, a feature film that completed over 350 VFX shots in more than 50% less time than traditional methods. The film premiered theatrically in South Korea in October 2025. Studio Freewillusion is currently overseeing full VFX production for multiple Hollywood features using the AFX system, including KOBOLD, a fantasy-horror film slated for 2026 release and the first global production to utilize the AFX pipeline.

“We’re bringing Korea’s world-class content creation capabilities to Hollywood through AI technology that removes budget barriers,” said Dongwook Cho, Managing Director and AFX Supervisor of Studio Freewillusion’s Los Angeles office and VFX veteran who worked on NBC’s Heroes and Marvel’s Iron Man 2. “Our AFX pipeline expands creative possibilities for filmmakers of all scales, regardless of their resources.”

RUN TO THE WEST, Studio Freewillusion participated in the production as a co-producer through its AFX pipeline. Source ForEntertainment Inc

Hollywood filmmakers at the event praised the technology’s seamless integration. “The blend of live-action and AI-generated elements is remarkably natural,” noted one Hollywood executive. “This could fundamentally change post-production workflows.”

The announcement comes as Hollywood studios face rising production costs and workflow challenges. Studio Freewillusion has previously won the Grand Prize and Audience Award at the Dubai International AI Film Festival, and received recognition from South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT.

Beyond production work, the company is expanding its global AI R&D network through a partnership with Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute. The company was selected for Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First, competing against 1,700 companies from 89 countries.

