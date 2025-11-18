A Conversation With DDC CEO Norma Chu: Building a Company That Honors Its Roots While Preparing for the Next Decade

For most consumers, DDC still feels familiar, the brands, the flavors, the recipes that built its early following. But underneath that cultural foundation, something larger has been taking shape. Over the last several months, DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American:DDC) has strengthened its food platform, expanded distribution across key markets, and quietly assembled one of the most closely watched corporate treasuries in the consumer sector.

None of it feels rushed. It feels structured. Thought through. Intentional.

That steadiness is not surprising to anyone who has followed Norma Chu’s journey. She built DayDayCook from a small content experiment into a multinational, multi-brand Asian food company long before the industry realized what she was building. Her communication style has never changed. She speaks plainly. She speaks patiently. She centers clarity, foundational work, and systems that endure long after the spotlight moves on.

At Hawk Point Media, we are drawn to leaders who operate that way, the ones who understand that the loudest innovations often begin quietly. So when DDC started modernizing its financial backbone while still expanding its culinary footprint, it became clear that there was a story worth telling, a story about a company preparing itself for a very different consumer and financial landscape.

That is where we began our conversation with Norma Chu.

Editor’s Note: Hawk Point Media assisted with light editing for clarity while preserving the intent, emphasis, and point of view of Ms. Chu’s original responses.

HPM: Norma, investors are asking whether DDC is a food company or a modern treasury company that happens to sell food. How do you answer that?

DDC: It’s funny how often I hear that question because when I started DayDayCook, the company was literally just me filming videos in my small Hong Kong apartment, teaching people how to cook food my family grew up with. There was no treasury. There was no balance sheet strategy. There wasn’t even a company yet. There was only a belief that Asian cooking deserved to be more accessible and more joyful.

So at my core, I still see DDC as a food company. But I’ve also lived long enough in this industry to understand that believing in your mission is not enough. You need to protect it. You need to build the kind of financial structure that can absorb cycles, currency swings, geopolitical pressure, rising input costs, and shifts in global logistics. These are the forces that can make an otherwise healthy consumer company unexpectedly fragile.

Investors tend to separate the two sides because traditional companies separated them. Product over here. Balance sheet over there. But that’s not how the world works anymore. In the last decade, we’ve seen consumer companies rise or fall not because people stopped liking the products but because the underlying economics couldn’t keep up with the environment around them.

In this new age of business structure, we’re not trying to run two different businesses. We’re building one integrated company that honors its cultural foundation while also preparing itself for the reality of modern markets. When people understand that, the strategy stops looking strange and starts looking responsible.

HPM: In interviews and events, you often speak about “clarity and discipline.” How does that apply to your treasury strategy?

DDC: Clarity and discipline have been part of our DNA since the beginning. In 2011, when I launched DayDayCook as a content platform, no one knew what “content-to-commerce” was. The phrase didn’t exist yet. We had clarity about the consumer but very little clarity about the business model. We only survived because we stayed disciplined: Learning, adjusting, and building systems brick by brick.

The digital treasury strategy is the same. We didn’t wake up one morning and decide to modernize our reserves. We spent years studying how companies preserve value globally, how purchasing power changes over time, how inflation eats margins across supply chains, and how unpredictable macro environments can be for mid-size consumer brands.

So when we talk about clarity, it’s not philosophical. It means we know exactly why we hold the reserves we hold, how much exposure makes sense, how we measure risk, and how it complements, not replaces, our operating business.

Discipline is what keeps us grounded. We don’t allocate based on emotion. When volatility appears, we don’t chase it or hide from it. We go back to the framework. We ask: Do our liquidity needs support this? Are our forward orders stable? Are we preserving optionality?

Investors don’t need us to be perfect. They need us to be consistent. That’s what clarity and discipline look like in a digital treasury context.

HPM: Investors noticed you quickly accumulated a significant digital reserve position. How should they interpret the pace?

DDC: This is an area where the outside perspective doesn’t always match the internal process. From the outside, people see a timeline, the press releases, the filings, and the way the numbers build over time. From inside the company, the process looks much calmer and more methodical.

Every allocation decision is reviewed internally with the same seriousness we would bring to an acquisition or a new product launch. There’s nothing spontaneous about it. The pace you see is simply the outcome of our internal model aligning with external conditions.

And I think investors should understand something important. We’re not trying to “optimize” the perfect moment. We’re not traders. We’re not speculating. The pace is tied to our operating strength. When our core business performs well – when inventory moves as expected, when margins hold, when distribution expands – that gives us flexibility. Flexibility lets us act when conditions fit our framework.

So rather than seeing pace as speed, investors should see it as readiness. It reflects a company that came prepared, that built the right internal structure, and that executes only when it makes sense.

HPM: On the operating side, what should investors know about how DDC evaluates brands?

DDC: This is a personal topic for me because DayDayCook started as a deeply personal project. I grew up in a family where food wasn’t just nourishment. It was storytelling. My grandmother cooked every meal with intention, and I carried that with me. When we evaluate brands today, I look for that same sense of intention.

Authenticity matters. Consumers feel it instantly. A brand that comes from a founder with a real cultural or culinary point of view behaves differently on shelves and on tables. It has staying power. It builds trust. It earns loyalty, sometimes slowly, but at the same time, meaningfully.

At DDC, we look at whether the brand has a clean ingredient list, a clear value proposition, and a founder story that isn’t manufactured for marketing purposes. We want brands that mean something. Brands that add to the ecosystem we’ve built. We don’t buy companies simply because the category is hot. We buy companies that can become part of a larger, coherent platform.

For investors, that should signal discipline. We are not in the volume game. We are in the quality and longevity game. And those decisions compound over time.

HPM: That approach is working, as shown by DCC recently delivering strong operational results. What does that signal to investors?

DDC: It signals that the foundation is strong. Strong results don’t come from one big decision; they come from hundreds of small ones. Better forecasting. Better SKU management. Better margin control. More intuitive consumer insights. A more mature supply chain network.

When I look at our performance, I see the outcome of years of work. Many of the systems we rely on today were built when no one was paying attention. Investors saw the results later, but the building happened quietly.

So the signal is this: the operating business is not being overshadowed by the treasury strategy. If anything, it’s being strengthened by it. A stable financial base lets us be more patient with innovation. It lets us take a longer view on pricing, on inventory cycles, and on how we support retail partners.

When operations are strong and reserves are resilient, a company moves differently. It’s not reacting. It’s choosing.

HPM: On that front, you’ve brought in strategic partners for operations and financial structure. How do investors benefit from that ecosystem?

DDC: Investors benefit because the right partners remove friction and add perspective. In food, that means partners who understand regional markets, ingredient sourcing, and retail behavior. In treasury, it means partners who understand risk, liquidity, and long-term value retention.

We don’t believe a company needs to do everything internally. What it needs is clarity about what it’s trying to build. Once you have that clarity, you can bring in experts who help you execute smarter and faster.

In both food and finance, our approach is the same: find people whose capabilities stretch our own and whose values match ours. That ecosystem makes the company more resilient. And resilience, in my opinion, is one of the most undervalued characteristics in today’s market.

HPM: When investors look back five or ten years from now, what do you hope they say about DDC?

DDC: I hope they say we stayed true to who we are while preparing for who we needed to become. That we honored our cultural roots, respected our consumers, and built a financial structure that protected our future.

I also hope they say we made thoughtful decisions. Not loud decisions. Not reactive decisions. Just the kind of careful, long-term choices that allowed the company to grow steadily without losing its identity.

If investors someday look back and say DDC was a company that balanced authenticity with preparation, mission with structure, and flavor with financial strength, then I’ll feel we did this chapter well.

End Interview

HPM’s Take: As our conversation wound down, what became clear was that DDC’s story is not defined by a single decision or strategy. It is defined by the way those decisions connect: culture supported by structure, creativity supported by discipline, and heritage supported by a financial architecture designed for the long view. Many companies talk about protecting their mission. DDC is building the framework that allows that mission to endure. In an unpredictable world, that kind of steadiness is more than an advantage. It is the beginning of a different kind of consumer company, one built to last because it knows exactly who it is and exactly where it wants to go.

About DayDaycook

DayDayCook is on a mission to share the joy of Asian cooking culture with the world, offering a suite of accessible and healthy ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products that cater to the global palate. DayDayCook has evolved from a culinary content authority to a multi-brand powerhouse, curating a broad range of products that champion authenticity, nutrition, and convenience. The company’s growing portfolio includes DayDayCook, Nona Lim, Yai’s Thai, Omsom, MengWei, and Yujia Weng. Follow the Company on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This interview contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions regarding DDC Enterprise Limited’s operating performance, brand strategy, distribution plans, financial structure, reserve management approach, and the Company’s expectations for future growth, resilience, and long-term positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current views, assumptions and expectations about future events and business performance, many of which involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “potential,” “future,” “continue,” “should,” “could,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors, including changes in consumer demand, supply chain fluctuations, cost pressures, competitive dynamics, macroeconomic conditions, regulatory developments, and risks associated with the Company’s operational and financial strategies.

DDC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this interview, except as required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the variables that may impact future performance.

Email contact for this interview: info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire