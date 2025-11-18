SOFTwarfare’s QuantaSeek With LRL ExtremeSearch Delivers Unprecedented Speed on Unindexed Data Searches

Unprecedented Hybrid AI Platform Integrates LRL’s ExtremeSearch® to Compress Complex Analysis Timelines From Hours to Seconds, Increasing Security and Accelerating Mission Success

SOFTwarfare, the American-owned leader in zero trust identity and a next-generation cyber-defense provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Lewis Rhodes Labs (LRL), a pioneer in neuromorphic processing. This collaboration integrates LRL’s advanced ExtremeSearch® into SOFTwarfare’s new QuantaSeek™ platform, enabling organizations to search and analyze massive volumes of raw, unindexed data at unprecedented speeds.

The SOFTwarfare LRL Partnership Delivers Unparalleled Capability

The partnership addresses a critical bottleneck in modern AI: data access. While Large Language Models (LLMs) are powerful, they are often slow and inefficient when sifting through the terabytes of unstructured data that enterprise and Disrupted, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-Bandwidth (DDIL) environments rely on. The joint solution overcomes this by offloading the intensive search process to LRL’s hyper-efficient ExtremeSearch technology, a processor designed to mimic the human brain. This allows SOFTwarfare’s QuantaSeek to compress complex analysis timelines from hours to seconds, turning data overload into decisive insight.

QuantaSeek uses LRL’s ExtremeSearch to rapidly filter and find relevant information, which is then passed to its Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) core. This process guarantees accuracy and eliminates AI “hallucinations” by grounding the LLM in verified facts from the user’s own knowledge base. This powerful combination of speed and accuracy is a testament to the elite engineering teams at both companies, who are driven by a shared mission to solve the world’s most complex data and security challenges.

“Our mission has always been to solve the hardest authentication and identity security challenges, which is the foundation of our Zero Trust Identity® platform,” said Wyatt Cobb, CEO of SOFTwarfare. “QuantaSeek is a direct result of that mission-driven R&D. We initially focused on solving massive-scale data analysis for identity security, and in doing so, built a revolutionary search capability. This partnership with LRL allows us to bring that capability to the broader market. By integrating ExtremeSearch, we are delivering AI-driven insights more efficiently, more reliably, and at a speed that was previously impossible. This platform turns data overload into a strategic advantage, empowering our clients to make critical decisions with clarity and confidence.”

“Lewis Rhodes Labs’ ExtremeSearch enables customers to search massive collections of geographically distributed, unstructured data in essentially real time. This allows missions to rapidly identify relevant data anywhere within the enterprise from edge to core. By transferring only relevant data, the cost and latency challenges of edge processing and back-haul are dramatically reduced,” said LRL’s CEO David Follett. “QuantaSeek is a visionary product that integrates the power of AI and SOFTwarfare’s domain expertise with Extreme Search’s data acumen. Prior to QuantaSeek, a mission specialist might wait hours or days for results as source data is pre-processed. QuantaSeek reduces this delay to near real time while requiring a fraction of the space, weight and power.”

For more information on the QuantaSeek™ platform and its capabilities, visit www.softwarfare.com/quantaseek .

About Lewis Rhodes Labs: Lewis Rhodes Labs (LRL) is a leader in advanced data processing, delivering ExtremeSearch solutions powered by its revolutionary NPUsearch™ technology backbone. Inspired by the parallel architecture of the human brain, LRL’s neuromorphic processors enable organizations to perform byte-level search on petabytes of distributed raw, unstructured data in minutes, without indexing. LRL’s technology provides unprecedented speed and efficiency for mission-critical applications in cybersecurity, defense, and big data analytics.

