Students enter the metaverse as Wolters Kluwer & BioDigital launch extended reality anatomy

Wolters Kluwer expands its collaboration with BioDigital to transform medical education with immersive solutions

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer, Health, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry has announced the integration of BioDigital XR with Wolters Kluwer Medical Education & Medical Practice expansion. This collaboration will bring extended reality (XR) based medical education solutions to students across the healthcare landscape to enhance their learning curriculum, providing an immersive, safe-to-fail environment with both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions.





As higher education institutions continue to look for ways to keep up with the expectations of the next generation of students while preparing them for the real world, the digital transformation of medical education has been a major shift. Medical schools, healthcare programs, and residency and trainee programs are increasingly using AR and VR technology as a cost-effective complement to traditional training methods. Virtual reality provides students with an immersive learning experience that allows them to manipulate anatomical structures and better understand the spatial relationships in the human body.

“The adoption of virtual reality technologies in the classroom, along with solutions in the metaverse, will help future clinicians access valuable, high-fidelity experiences before they enter the workforce,” said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “While nothing can replace hands-on experience, these technologies can be a strong bridge between classroom teachings and experiential learning.”

Designed for any educational program with an anatomy component— medical, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, or sports medicine—BioDigital XR provides an intuitive, active learning solution that students can access wherever and whenever they want. This collaboration will combine BioDigital XR with the world’s most trusted lineup of anatomy content through the Lippincott portfolio, including Moore’s Clinical Oriented Anatomy, Grant’s Dissector, Acland’s Anatomy, and more.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Wolters Kluwer by adding BioDigital XR to the Lippincott portfolio. With BioDigital XR and the BioDigital Human, schools and hospitals around the world will be able to access the most comprehensive cloud-based model of the human body ever assembled in virtual reality in addition to on mobile and desktop devices— another leap forward in improving the way people understand health and the human body,” said Frank Sculli, CEO at BioDigital.

Wolters Kluwer and BioDigital will be showcasing the latest innovations in virtual reality at the upcoming International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) held January 21-25, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Be sure to visit them at Booth 747 and 956, respectively.

This news builds upon the addition of BioDigital’s 3D virtual body platform to Ovid for immersive teaching and learning experience that was announced earlier this year.

