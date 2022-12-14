Statement From FuboTV Regarding December 14, 2022 Cyber Attack

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On December 14, 2022, the day of the Qatar 2022™ semifinal match between France and Morocco, many FuboTV customers experienced issues accessing their accounts. The incident was not related to any bandwidth constraints on Fubo’s part. We were instead the target of a criminal cyber attack.

FuboTV takes this matter very seriously. Once we detected the attack, we immediately took steps to contain the incident and worked to restore service to all of our users as quickly as possible. Service was fully restored by last evening. We deeply regret the disruption caused by this incident in the meantime.

We have reported the incident to law enforcement and have engaged Mandiant, an industry-leading incident response firm, to assist with our continuing investigation and response. Our primary focus currently is on ensuring that the incident is fully contained and that there is no threat of further disruption for any of our customers.

Our investigation is at an early stage, but we are committed to transparency regarding this incident. We will provide an update at an appropriate time when we have more information to share.

The entire FuboTV team is absolutely dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience while protecting customer data. We appreciate the trust our customers have in us and the opportunity to serve them everyday. Although no company can ever be immune from the risk of cyber attacks, we assure you that we are working diligently with our outside cybersecurity experts to take all appropriate steps to remediate this incident and to prevent any similar incident from recurring in the future.

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. In the U.S., the company’s sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, aggregates more than 125 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can engage with the content they are watching on FuboTV through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing on up to four screens (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), FuboTV has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv

