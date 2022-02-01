Reviewed Launches AccessABILITY Awards Honoring the Best in Accessible Design

The AccessABILITY Awards Recognize the Top Products for Consumers with Disabilities

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reviewed, USA TODAY’s consumer product review brand, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is launching the first-ever AccessABILITY Awards to honor the top products designed for consumers with disabilities. Highlighting eight winning products, Reviewed will present the inaugural AccessABILITY Awards as part of the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show’s (CES) official programming on Friday, January 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT in the Las Vegas Convention Center Grand Lobby.

The AccessABILITY Awards presentation will include a live panel discussion led by Reviewed Accessibility Editor Sarah Kovac, Reviewed Editor in Chief David Kender and representatives from select winning brands. This impactful conversation will explore accessible product innovation, highlighting industry trends and leaders in this space.

“After launching the dedicated Accessibility category a year ago, we are excited to continue expanding Reviewed’s coverage in this important vertical with the AccessABILITY Awards to recognize the distinguished products making a difference for this community,” said Reviewed Accessibility Editor Sarah Kovac, an award-winning author and speaker living with dexterity issues caused by arthrogryposis. “The AccessABILITY Awards serve as a new platform to spotlight the products and brands that uniquely enable this community and offer an element of much-desired independence.”

Reviewed’s team of journalists and lab techs tests thousands of consumer products each year. The breadth and depth of that collective expertise grants a unique insight into the impact of accessible design. Winners of the AccessABILITY Award were those products that excelled in improving the lives of the disabled and aging communities.

“We always look forward to CES to see the innovation across new products and are thrilled that with each new year, brands are displaying a greater focus on accessibility,” said David Kender, Reviewed Editor in Chief. “Reviewed’s new AccessABILITY Awards are a testament to the necessary category growth, and by honoring these products we hope to continue inspiring the industry to focus on this community.”

2023 AccessABILITY Award winning brands include:

Rendever – Virtual Reality (VR) platform with minigames tailored to the aging community

Biped – Smart driving technology for people with visual impairment

Beeyonder – Virtual global tour platform for those unable to travel

Samsung – Relumino VR technology uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable better visuals

Badger – Smart badge translates speech to text in real time

Nest Care, Inc. – Toothpaste-storing-and-dispensing toothbrush

– Toothpaste-storing-and-dispensing toothbrush Lexie Powered by Bose – State-of-the-art hearing aids powered by Bose

Wisear – Smart sensory activated earbuds

As part of Reviewed’s CES coverage, the annual Editors’ Choice Awards also highlights the many products unveiled at the show that excel in innovation, core technology, design, and/or value.

Reviewed’s Accessibility section represents Gannett’s continued commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity efforts. To learn more about Reviewed’s Accessibility coverage, visit reviewed.com/accessibility.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 45 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 150 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies marketed under the LocaliQ brand, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the largest local-to-national media organization in the country, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 200 local media brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 120 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT REVIEWED

Since 1997, Reviewed has been committed to applying a scientific, lab-based approach to its product testing and review processes. With an expansive testing facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and over 100 writers, scientists, product experts, editors and contributors, the Reviewed team performs hands-on testing on thousands of products each year to provide readers with the most trusted, informed recommendations.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS

Lark-Marie Antón



Chief Communications Officer



(646) 906-4087



[email protected]

Audrey Pass



VP, Corporate Communications



(646) 416-0272



[email protected]