Strax Networks Unveils Global AI + AR Communication Platform — Every Object Becomes Its Own Broadcast Channel

The fusion of Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality transforms physical objects into live, intelligent media — changing communication forever.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Strax Networks, Inc., a pioneer in intent-driven augmented reality that has powered AR + AI experiences across hospitality, healthcare, publishing, education, and entertainment, announced today the launch of its groundbreaking, AI-powered AR communication platform—a system that transforms every object into a dynamic, global broadcast channel.

Through this patented technology, a simple scan of any object — a brochure, product package, museum artifact, hotel menu, or hospital discharge folder, etc. — instantly streams a contextual video, followed by a personalized AI-driven dialogue that can answer questions, guide purchases, or deliver education in any language worldwide.

“This is the moment AR and AI finally meet — and communication changes forever,” said Eric Singleton, CEO and Founder of Strax Networks. “Every scanned object now becomes its own global broadcast channel — one that can be updated, personalized, and distributed instantly to audiences anywhere in the world.”z

The Power of Instant Global Communication

At the heart of the system is a simple, user-initiated act — a scan. From that scan, the Strax platform recognizes the object, streams an intelligent video overlay, and then redirects the user to one of two destinations:

A predetermined global URL or redirect location (such as a booking site, product page, or e-commerce store), or The new “Ask Strax™” dialogue interface, where users can engage with up to three guided questions or type any open-ended inquiry.

Responses are powered by a large-language-model dynamically adapted to each user’s context, prior engagement, and language preferences — ensuring truly AI-driven personalization.

“With Strax, an object isn’t just static,” Singleton explained. “It becomes an intelligent communication node — a dynamic, learning channel that can evolve and respond to its audience.”

Admin Control at Global Scale

Every component of the experience — from the video stream to the redirect destination to the AI’s conversational tone — can be changed in seconds by administrators on the Strax Enterprise Control Platform. Those changes take effect instantly and globally, making this one of the fastest, most adaptable communication systems ever.

This allows brands, hospitals, and hospitality groups to:

Update campaigns or education materials in real time, globally.

Deliver messages in any language, instantly.

Maintain full control of brand voice, compliance, and data security.

“It’s like flipping a global switch,” Singleton said. “If a hospital needs to update discharge guidance, or a resort wants to change an offer — that content is live everywhere in seconds.”

Industry Impact: From Hospitality to Healthcare

Hospitality: Resorts and historic hotels can turn menus, room keys, or posters into immersive storytelling experiences. Guests scan, view, and converse in their own language — learning about amenities, events, or local attractions through AI dialogue.

“As the Communications Director for over 30 years working alongside Bill Marriott, I’ve never encountered anything as transformative and personal as StraxAR with AI. It bridges storytelling, service, and technology in a way that makes every guest interaction personal, intelligent, and unforgettable. This isn’t just a new tool — it’s the future of how hospitality connects.”

— Roger Conner, Communications Director, Marriott International (1977-2009)

Healthcare & Pharmacy: Patients can scan prescription labels or discharge packets to instantly access videos and multilingual AI answers about medications, care plans, or telehealth services — reducing readmissions and increasing satisfaction.

“At Marano Eye Care Centers, we’re constantly exploring new avenues and technologies that redefine patient engagement and education, and make healthcare more personal and accessible. StraxAR’s new AI integration has the potential to transform how patients, visitors, and staff engage with vital information—simply by scanning the world around them. From medication bottles to hospital signage, every object becomes a smart access point to guidance, education, and support—in real time. This is the kind of innovation that moves healthcare forward.”

— Dr. Matthew Marano, Founder/Surgeon

Retail & Consumer Brands: Every product package becomes an interactive, monetizable media channel — providing education, promotions, and instant purchase pathways.

Education & Museums: Exhibits and artifacts become interactive storytellers — blending history, multimedia, and personalized AI exploration.

A Living Network of Intent and Curiosity

Strax’s breakthrough lies in intent-driven engagement.The user decides what to explore — not an algorithm or advertisement. Each scan begins with curiosity and evolves into a meaningful, two-way exchange between human and machine.

“We’ve taken AR and AI and combined them into something entirely new — a living, evolving conversation between people and the world around them,” Singleton said. “No QR codes, no ads, no noise — just pure communication powered by human intent.”

About Strax Networks, Inc.

Strax Networks, Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in intent-driven AR and AI communication systems. Its patented global platform transforms everyday objects into dynamic broadcast channels that deliver real-time video, personalized AI-driven dialogue, and live data—worldwide.

