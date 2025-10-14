Luminopia Recognized on Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech List

The annual list honors groundbreaking advancements redefining the way we work and live

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Luminopia, Inc. , a digital health company pioneering a new class of treatments for neuro-visual disorders, is proud to announce its inclusion in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list. This prestigious recognition highlights emerging technologies that have the potential to profoundly impact industries. This year’s honorees represent a diverse array of technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams. These innovations are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall.

Luminopia was honored for its innovative, FDA-cleared treatment for pediatric amblyopia, commonly referred to as lazy eye, that allows patients to watch TV within a virtual reality (VR) headset to improve their vision. Affecting about one child in every classroom in the U.S., lazy eye is the most common cause of vision loss in kids.

Luminopia reimagines eye-patching, the decades-long standard treatment for lazy eye that forces patients to cover their “good eye,” often making daily tasks like learning and socializing difficult. Luminopia works differently with its binocular approach to treatment and allows patients to watch their favorite TV shows through a VR headset for one hour a day, six days a week from the comfort of their own homes as therapy.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our work redefining what treatment can look like for children with lazy eye,” said Scott Xiao, Co-Founder and CEO of Luminopia. “With a commitment to leveraging technology to pioneer new treatments for neuro-visual disorders, we strive to make therapy more effective and engaging for patients. This recognition underscores our belief that thoughtful innovation can change lives and shape the future of healthcare.”

Luminopia is cleared by the FDA for children aged 4 to 12 years and has been validated through a series of clinical trials and a real-world registry. It offers a curated content library of more than 1,100 hours of popular programming from Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, Sesame Workshop, The Pokémon Company International and more to ensure kids are engaged throughout treatment. Luminopia is being prescribed today in top eye institutes, children’s hospitals and private practices across the country.

“Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “We’re excited to share this list with our readers, and we congratulate the winners for their vision and innovation.”

About Luminopia, Inc.

Luminopia, Inc. is pioneering a new class of treatments for significant neuro-visual disorders. Luminopia is committed to creating digital therapeutics that are both rigorously evaluated for FDA approval¹ and genuinely engaging for patients. The company is an Innovation Partner of Boston Children’s Hospital and developed its lead product to improve vision in children with amblyopia, the leading cause of vision loss among children. For more information, visit luminopia.com.

About Luminopia

Luminopia is the first FDA-approved¹ digital therapeutic for a neuro-visual disorder, indicated to improve vision in children with amblyopia. With Luminopia, patients choose TV shows and movies to watch from a broad selection of popular, engaging and educational content. Dual-acting algorithms modify the selected videos in real-time within a virtual reality (VR) headset to promote weaker eye usage and encourage patients’ brains to combine input from both eyes. Unlike conventional treatments like eye-patching, blurring (atropine) eye drops and other digital therapies, which just penalize the stronger eye, Luminopia teaches patients to use both eyes together in a unique, binocular manner.

Luminopia has been cleared by the FDA for children aged 4 to <13 years and validated through a series of clinical trials as well as a real-world registry. The Phase 3 pivotal trial was the first successful, randomized, controlled trial of a novel amblyopia treatment in almost 15 years, and the results were published in Ophthalmology, leading to the initial FDA approval for patients aged 4 to 7 years. Based on the robust real-world evidence collected through the PUPiL Registry, the FDA determined that Luminopia’s safety and efficacy in patients aged 8-12 years is substantially equivalent to its safety and efficacy in patients aged 4 to 7 years, leading to a subsequent label expansion clearance.

¹De Novo granted in Oct 2021, 510(k) clearance in Apr 2025 to expand the age range.

Indications for Use for Luminopia

Luminopia is a software-only digital therapeutic designed to be used with commercially available Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) which are compatible with the software application. Luminopia is indicated for improvement in visual acuity in amblyopia patients, aged 4 to <13, associated with anisometropia and/or with mild strabismus, having received treatment instructions (frequency and duration) as prescribed by a trained eye-care professional. Luminopia is intended for both previously treated and untreated patients. Luminopia is intended to be used as an adjunct to full-time refractive correction, such as glasses, which should also be worn under the HMD during Luminopia therapy. Luminopia is intended for prescription use only, in an at-home environment.

