Veolia Renews Partnership With Holyoke, Massachusetts to Modernize Wastewater Operations With Hubgrade Technology

> City of Holyoke approves 10-year partnership agreement to operate and upgrade the municipal wastewater treatment plant on the banks of the Connecticut River, applying Veolia’s Hubgrade digital and AI platform to improve environmental performance





> The Holyoke Wastewater Treatment Plant is capable of processing up to 17.5 million gallons of wastewater per day, currently serving 40,000 homes and businesses in Western Massachusetts with capacity for growth

HOLYOKE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veolia, the world’s leading provider of water services and environmental solutions, has entered into a new 10-year agreement to continue operation of the wastewater treatment plant for the City of Holyoke, Massachusetts, providing high standards of environmental security and professional operation for nearly 40,000 homes and businesses along the Connecticut River.

Holyoke will become the first city in the northeast United States to adopt Veolia’s Hubgrade digital platform for wastewater treatment, using AI-enabled predictive technology, robotics, digital twins and 3D virtual reality systems to analyze system performance. It will leverage this data to recommend operational adjustments to Veolia’s experienced team at the site and the Holyoke Department of Public Works. The team can use Hubgrade’s insights to reduce energy consumption, chemical use and asset maintenance costs, to extend the useful life of expensive equipment, and cut consumption costs.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia said: “Holyoke remains committed to pioneering sustainable environmental solutions that support our community’s growth and protect our natural resources. This partnership with Veolia exemplifies our dedication to innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship – creating a cleaner, healthier future for all residents.”

David Connors, President of Veolia Municipal Water’s Contract Operations in New England, said: “Veolia applauds the City of Holyoke for selecting Veolia as the best option to help Holyoke transform its wastewater system for greater sustainability, improved performance and future growth. Veolia is indeed the recognized leader in America’s water industry, and as active partners with the communities we serve, we are excited to deploy the Hubgrade technology that will drive ongoing improvements.”

Veolia has served Holyoke since 2005, and the new contract will continue Veolia’s partnership with the City and its Department of Public Works through 2035, with the opportunity for an additional five-year extension. Holyoke’s leadership reached a unanimous decision to maintain the contractual relationship with Veolia following a competitive bid process.

The renewed collaboration between Veolia and Holyoke will see an even greater focus on modernization and operational efficiency – including an enhanced geographic information system to digitize the location of wastewater infrastructure, routine digital camera inspections of the system’s assets, shared energy-saving measures and a new centrifuge that will improve efficiency in hauling costs.

As part of the agreement, Veolia will continue operations and management of the conventional activated sludge plant, capable of treating as much as 17.5 million gallons of wastewater each day. Veolia will also continue to maintain 40 miles of dedicated sewer mains and 77 miles of combined sewer and stormwater mains. The Holyoke system features 13 combined sewer overflow outfalls, three interceptors, and seven remote pumping stations – all of which are held to rigorous regulatory standards by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Joseph Tackett, Veolia’s CEO of Municipal Water Contract Operations in North America, said: “Partnering with Holyoke’s Department of Public Works on efficient and effective upgrades will help the City fulfill its potential for economic growth and environmental security. We appreciate the committee’s unanimous decision to renew with Veolia and its recognition of our committed staffers who serve the city every day, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to continue proving our commitment to Holyoke’s future.”

Veolia has a long-established reputation for high-quality operation of water and wastewater systems across New England, including facilities in Springfield, Westborough, and Taunton, Massachusetts. Veolia’s service to the region exemplifies its global GreenUp strategy, striving to lead the ecological transformation of the planet by accelerating water quality improvement, hazardous waste treatment and disposal, decarbonization and technological innovation.

ABOUT VEOLIA IN NORTH AMERICA

Veolia in North America is the top-ranked environmental company in the United States for three consecutive years, and the country’s largest private water operator and technology provider as well as hazardous waste and pollution treatment leader. It offers a full spectrum of water, waste, and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. Veolia helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Veolia has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across North America.

www.veolianorthamerica.com

ABOUT VEOLIA GROUP

Veolia Group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024.

www.veolia.com

Contacts

Christopher Halleron

Manager, Communications and Community Relations

201-892-8043



christopher.halleron@veolia.com