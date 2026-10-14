Storyblocks Grows Library of Human-Made Creative Assets by 66% to More Than 10 Million

The stock media platform rejecting AI-generated content from its library releases proprietary research showing two-thirds of creators think human-made assets are higher quality

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Storyblocks, an unlimited, subscription-based stock media platform with video creation and workflow functionality, has grown its asset library 66% to more than 10 million files in the last year without accepting content generated by artificial intelligence. During this time, Storyblocks also introduced AI-powered capabilities to help creators discover and customize assets within existing workflows. Through these advancements, the company champions a model for using AI to streamline creative processes while maintaining a professional-grade, human-powered content library.

To learn more about the content in Storyblocks’ library and AI’s role in its products, visit https://www.storyblocks.com/resources/news/storyblocks-ai-statement.

Storyblocks has continued to add assets across content types to the library in order to support creators working on a variety of projects. These include over 72,000 sound effects and 2 million images alongside exclusive music tracks, video footage and motion backgrounds. As with all Storyblocks assets, the additions are human-made, licensed for royalty-free use and directly compensate their creators, addressing the potential quality, ethical and legal concerns associated with AI-generated content.

“Creators want the confidence to distribute and monetize their content wherever they need to, and a company that stands behind its promises,” said TJ Leonard, CEO of Storyblocks. “That’s why we’ve committed to a 100% human-made library. It’s the only way you can get both content quality and licensing clarity. The content in our library is curated from a global community of working artists. We accept fewer than 5% of contributor applications, and every asset is reviewed. You can’t replicate that curatorial rigor with purely generative content, at least not yet, and not with the same creator protections.”

Though Storyblocks prohibits AI-generated content in its library, it has embraced the technology for asset discovery and personalization. In the past year, Storyblocks has:

Expanded itsAI Toolkit to include image and video generation from text prompts or reference images alongside generative customization tools, providing another quick, simple way to produce custom visuals. Storyblocks helps protect creators from potential copyright claims related to their use of these assets by backing all generative modifications of its library with its industry-leading license and indemnification.

Introduced Conversational Search, which helps users find highly specific assets, surpassing generic keywords by allowing users to search by detailed descriptions, as well as mood, tone and other abstract concepts rather than generic keywords.

Launched the Storyblocks Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling creatives to search and download from the Storyblocks library, and incorporate licensed stock media assets into their custom agentic workflows.

Storyblocks’ approach to AI aligns with preferences around AI use in creative work, according to a July 2026 Storyblocks survey of 1,442 professionals who license stock media. Half of the respondents reported avoiding or rejecting AI-generated stock content in the past year, while qualitative responses largely indicated acceptance of AI tools that remove friction from the creative process.

Respondents also consistently ranked quality content as the most important attribute in a stock media platform, and two-thirds agreed that human-made assets are higher quality than AI-generated ones.

“Content made by a person carries a perspective,” Leonard said. “The filmmakers we commission through our Re: Stock program document their own communities and experiences. As AI-generated content becomes the majority of content we consume, the difference between authentic content that carries a real perspective and content that merely mimics perspective will become more visible, not less.”

Looking ahead, Storyblocks will continue to expand its human-made library while developing AI-powered tools to help creators find or create the assets they need within their existing workflows and at the pace their deadlines demand.

About Storyblocks

Storyblocks is the go-to library that creators and businesses trust to bring their stories to life, from concept to final cut. Our comprehensive stock media library combines over 10 million video, audio, and imagery assets — all crafted by accomplished creators and meeting the highest bar for content quality at scale — with advanced AI search technology, saving creators time as they make their visions a reality. Through a simple subscription, customers gain unlimited access to our expansive library, plus professional-grade templates and editing tools, while our inclusive content ensures diverse representation and our contributor model guarantees creators compensation for downloads of their work. With comprehensive licensing, unlimited downloads, and access to its library now available via an MCP, Storyblocks provides creators with everything they need to tell compelling stories at scale.

Storyblocks is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. To learn more about how Storyblocks is transforming the future of content creation, visit www.storyblocks.com and follow Storyblocks on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Media contact:

PANBlast for Storyblocks

Ryan Hecker

storyblocks@panblastpr.com

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SOURCE Storyblocks