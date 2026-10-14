RV Help Now Offers Websites for Mobile RV Technicians and Inspectors

Service providers who use RV Help’s full suite of business tools can launch a complete website in minutes, built automatically from their RV Help profile.

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RV Help, the platform that connects RV owners with certified mobile RV technicians and inspectors, now includes a website as part of its full suite of business tools, available at no cost to service providers who use the platform. The website builds itself from the information already in each provider’s RV Help profile, so providers can have a professional site live in a few minutes without hiring a web designer or learning a website builder.

Many mobile RV techs and inspectors run their businesses on their own, and building and maintaining a website is one more job on a long list. RV Help’s provider websites handle that part for them.

Each site shows the provider’s services, certifications, service area, and about section, along with their reviews and rating from RV Help. RV owners who land on the site can contact the provider right from the page. For a tech or inspector running a one-person business, that means a professional website with real customer reviews that they can put on a business card or truck, or in a text message to a prospect. Providers can also customize the site’s background image, header text, logo, and brand colors.

Many RV Help providers have already published their websites, including Winslow’s RV Services in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Tucker Total RV in Clermont, Florida; The Wandering Wrench in Port Charlotte, Florida; and Mario’s RV Inspections in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Listing on RV Help

Mobile RV technicians and inspectors who qualify can list on RV Help for free by applying at rvhelp.com/providers/join. There’s no cost to list and no cost to use RV Help’s full suite of business tools. Instead, RV Help charges a small referral fee on the jobs it sends to a provider, paid after the work is complete. The business tools include a booking calendar, a customer database (CRM), parts inventory, invoicing tools, and the website builder, and providers can manage all of it from their phone. Providers who travel can set their service area and the dates they’ll be there, so they can start booking work before they arrive.

About RV Help

RV Help (rvhelp.com) is a website and mobile app that connects RV owners with certified mobile RV technicians and inspectors. Providers on RV Help include technicians certified through the Recreational Vehicle Technician Association of America (RVTAA), RV Technical Institute (RVTI), and other certifying bodies, and inspectors certified through the National Recreational Vehicle Inspectors Association (NRVIA). RV owners can find a provider, request service, and pay for the job on RV Help.

Press Contact:

Ashley Mann

marketing@rvhelp.com

rvhelp.com

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SOURCE RV Help