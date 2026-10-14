1 Bestselling Author Julia Cameron Set to Release Debut Book of Poetry, My Secret Life: Poems from Morning Pages, with Andrews McMeel Publishing

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cultural icon and renowned author Julia Cameron will release her debut book of poetry, My Secret Life:Poems from Morning Pages with Andrews McMeel Publishing (AMP) on March 2, 2027, announced Kirsty Melville, Chief Executive Officer and President. The deeply personal collection, drawn from Cameron’s own Morning Pages, is a landmark literary event from the author of the #1 bestseller, The Artist’s Way, one of the most influential creativity books of all time.

Hailed by The New York Times as “The Queen of Change,” Cameron created a movement in 1992 that brought creativity into the mainstream, transforming how we approach art, work, and relationships. My Secret Life provides an intimate, never-before-seen body of work and includes more than 80 poems written over the course of decades, offering readers an unprecedented glimpse into the inner life of a writer who has shaped how millions of people think about creativity, spirituality, and self-expression. Cameron’s seminal work, The Artist’s Way, has sold more than 6 million copies to date, and has been translated into more than forty languages.

Cameron is the best-selling author of more than fifty books, fiction and nonfiction, and in addition to being a poet, is a songwriter, filmmaker, and playwright. My Secret Life is a notable addition to the Cameron canon; a volume that she wrote for herself and one her millions of readers have been waiting for without even knowing it. The confessional poems examine love, longing, heartbreak, and loss, providing accessible, immersive reading for generations of fans to browse, sample, and share.

Coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the publication of The Artist’s Way, My Secret Life, offered as an elegant, non-jacketed hardcover, is an ideal gift or self-purchase, and serves as a memorable keepsake for new and well-established Cameron fans.

My Secret Life:Poems from Morning Pages by Julia Cameron | Andrews McMeel Publishing |

ISBN: 9798881614768 |$21.99 | Hardcover, 5.75 x 8.25 |192 pages | Publication Date: March 2, 2027

About Andrews McMeel Publishing:

Andrews McMeel Publishing is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal, a global, independent and integrated media partner to creators of inspirational content, comics, and illustrated humor. It distributes creator content through book, calendar, and greeting card publishing; global syndication; digital consumer experiences; and entertainment licensing. For more information, please visit andrewsmcmeel.com.

Contact:

Kathy Hilliard, SVP Marketing and Corporate Communications

kathy.hilliard@andrewsmcmeel.com

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SOURCE Andrews McMeel Publishing