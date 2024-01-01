From the USA to Veneto: “Sandbox VR,” the International Platform for Immersive and Virtual Experiences, Arrives in Treviso

A €1.5 million investment brings the global leader in virtual reality to Treviso thanks to entrepreneurs Vito Scavo and Alessandro Bergamo.

The expansion project aims to roll out up to 40 locations in Italy, for a total plan of 60 million euros.

TREVISO, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandbox VR, the global leader in location-based virtual reality, is landing in Italy thanks to entrepreneurs Vito Scavo and Alessandro Bergamo. Through their company Immexia Srl, they have secured the exclusive rights to develop the brand in the country. The first location will open this December in Treviso, on Viale della Repubblica, with an initial investment of €1.5 million. This marks the first step of a larger expansion plan to open up to 40 locations nationwide, representing a €60 million investment that will reshape Italy’s immersive entertainment landscape in the years ahead.





SANDBOX VR IN TREVISO

Treviso was chosen not only because it is a dynamic city at the heart of Veneto’s industrial region, but also because it represents the roots of the entrepreneurial team bringing the project to Italy. Leading the initiative are Vito Scavo—an executive with a long international career in fitness, retail, and hospitality, with strategic operations experience across Europe and the U.S.—and Alessandro Bergamo, co-owner and board member of 3B S.p.A. and member of the General Council of Confindustria Veneto Est.

Together, they will oversee the launch, refining the customer experience to validate the format before scaling it nationwide. Their combined industrial and managerial expertise, along with a long-standing friendship, led them to found Immexia Srl with the goal of introducing a new entertainment model that blends innovation, social connection, and local development to Italy.

SANDBOX VR IN THE WORLD

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco (USA), Sandbox VR is today the global leader in “full body” immersive experiences. Using full-motion tracking and haptic feedback, groups of friends, families, or colleagues can step into cinematic and social adventures in virtual reality, offering a level of realism far beyond traditional gaming.

The company’s portfolio includes action and fantasy adventures as well as exclusive collaborations with Netflix, inspired by hit titles like Squid Game and Stranger Things (launching late 2025). With more than 60 active locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, and over 117,000 monthly players, Sandbox VR has firmly established itself as the global industry leader. Recognitions include being named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 and ranking 129th on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing U.S. companies.

Its investors include top global funds such as Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, alongside celebrity backers Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Will Smith, and Kevin Durant.

These achievements align with the rapidly expanding location-based VR market, which is transforming gaming and projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1%, from $3.89 billion in 2024 to $42.86 billion in 2034.

“We chose to start in Treviso because we believe in the central role of this region and its potential,” said Scavo and Bergamo. “This project is more than just an investment—it’s a statement of confidence. Our goal is to bring to Italy an international entertainment format that creates economic, cultural, and job value. We want Treviso to become the gateway to a new way of experiencing virtual worlds, combining technology, social interaction, and local development.”

For Sandbox VR, Italy is a key step in its global expansion roadmap. “Sandbox VR was created to transform virtual reality from a solo activity into a social, shared experience,” said Lee Hebditch, Senior Director of Global Franchise Operations at Sandbox VR. “Italy is a very exciting market, where social culture is deeply rooted and innovation is embraced. We’re thrilled to partner with strong entrepreneurs like Scavo and Bergamo. The opening in Treviso is a crucial milestone in our international growth strategy.”

ENTREPRENEUR PROFILES

VITO SCAVO

With over 30 years of experience, Vito Scavo is a leading figure in Europe’s fitness and retail industries. After a long career in Germany and Austria—including ventures in hospitality—he has combined international vision with strong local roots.

A former European martial arts champion, Scavo has carried the values of discipline and resilience into his management career. His most notable role was at RSG Group, working alongside founder Rainer Schaller on strategic projects such as:

The acquisition of Gold’s Gym in the U.S., a global fitness icon.

Expansion into 12 European countries with innovative formats including John Reed, McFIT, and Gold’s Gym.

Driving the Group’s growth to around €500 million in revenue.

Scavo now brings to Sandbox VR Italy both international management expertise and extensive experience in retail development.

ALESSANDRO BERGAMO

A native of Treviso, Alessandro Bergamo is co-owner and board member of 3B S.p.A., a historic company founded in the 1960s and now one of Europe’s leading producers of furniture components. With more than 900 employees and a strong export focus (over 90% of production goes abroad), 3B is a benchmark for Italian industrial excellence. Bergamo oversees strategic governance, ensuring long-term strength and continuity for the company.

He also played a key role in expanding into the U.S. market—an important step that led him to connect with Sandbox VR and develop the idea of bringing the brand to Italy.

Bergamo is also a member of the General Council of Confindustria Veneto Est, supporting entrepreneurial and regional development. Alongside Vito Scavo, he co-founded Immexia Srl, the company behind Sandbox VR’s launch in Italy, where he oversees strategic, financial, and technological development. His industrial expertise and forward-looking vision provide stability and governance for Sandbox VR’s national growth plan in Italy.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in over 65 locations, attracting over 117k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

