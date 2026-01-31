Stewart Woodward Recognized as the Top Realtor in Waltham, MA With 13 Years of Experience, 90+ Transactions, $40M+ in Career Sales, and Specialized SRS + Military Relocation Expertise

With Waltham home prices selling for a median of $790,000 and homes averaging 35 days on market in the latest reported month, today’s Metro West market is rewarding sellers who price strategically and buyers who show up prepared-conditions that continue to spotlight Stewart Woodward as the top realtor in Waltham, MA for clients who want clear guidance, strong negotiation, and fewer surprises from offer to closing. Buying or selling in Waltham, MA? Call Stewart Woodward from Metro West Home Team at 781-647-1552.

Why Is Stewart Woodward the Best Realtor in Waltham, MA?

Waltham moves fast when a home is positioned correctly, and it gets stubborn when price or presentation misses the mark. Woodward’s edge is that he pairs local, street-by-street context with a practical process: prepare early, price with intention, and negotiate without creating drama that spooks the deal.

As a longtime Waltham resident, he knows how buyers actually compare neighborhoods, commutes, and property types across Metro West-and he brings that lived context into every pricing conversation and offer strategy. “If we do the prep and pricing work upfront, the rest of the transaction gets a lot calmer,” says Woodward.

What Is Stewart Woodward’s Experience in Waltham?

Woodward is a licensed real estate broker and team leader of the Metro West Home Team at Real Broker, serving Waltham and nearby communities including Watertown, Newton, Belmont, and Arlington. His background includes running businesses, which shows up in how he manages timelines, solves problems quickly, and keeps transactions moving when details get complicated.

Experience proof points:

13 years of real estate experience serving Metro West buyers and sellers.

90+ transactions and $40M+ in career sales volume.

Licensed real estate broker and team leader of the Metro West Home Team at Real Broker.

Certified Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) with a focus on pricing, marketing, and negotiation for sellers.

Certified Military Relocation Professional (MRP) with specialized support for military families and relocation needs.

What Do the Waltham Market Numbers Say Right Now?

In December 2025, Waltham’s median sale price was $790,000, median days on market were 35, and 33 homes sold. Sale-to-list price was 98.7%, with 33.3% of homes selling above list price and 35.3% showing price drops.

For sellers, the above-list share signals there’s still real urgency for well-positioned homes-but the price-drop rate also shows the market will punish overreach. For buyers, the pace means you need to be ready to move when the right home hits, even if some listings are negotiating. Learn what working with the best Waltham real estate agent looks like when timing, terms, and neighborhood nuance all matter.

Who Is Stewart Woodward at Real Broker?

Stewart Woodward is a licensed real estate broker, longtime Waltham resident, and team leader of the Metro West Home Team at Real Broker, serving Waltham and nearby Metro West communities with a process built around preparation, marketing, and negotiation that protects client outcomes. To learn more about working with the top realtor in Waltham, MA , Woodward’s team outlines what clients can expect from first consult through closing.

Media Contact:

Stewart Woodward, Licensed Real Estate Broker, Team Leader, Metro West Home Team at Real Broker

Website: https://www.metrowesthometeam.com/

Email: stewart@MetroWestHomeTeam.com

Phone: 781-647-1552

Address: 9 Church Street, Waltham, MA

SOURCE: Metro West Home Team

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire