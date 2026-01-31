Reid Rosenthal Recognized as the Top Real Estate Agent on the Main Line, PA After $1B+ in Career Sales Volume, 1,400+ Transactions, and 147 Closings in the Last 12 Months

With Main Line home prices selling for a median of $699,500 and homes averaging 36 days on market in the latest reported month, today’s market is rewarding sellers who position correctly and buyers who arrive fully prepared-conditions that continue to spotlight Reid Rosenthal as the top real estate agent on the Main Line for clients who want sharp strategy, clean execution, and confident negotiation from first showing to closing. Buying or selling in Main Line, PA? Call Reid Rosenthal at BHHS Fox & Roach on (267) 626-7613.

Why Is Reid Rosenthal the Best Realtor for the Main Line, PA?

Main Line buyers are discerning, and sellers don’t get unlimited chances to “get it right.” Rosenthal’s edge is a white-glove process that stays practical: pricing rooted in real demand, marketing that fits the property, and negotiation that protects leverage without creating unnecessary friction.

Because his work spans Center City luxury townhomes, high-rise condominiums, and Main Line estates, he’s built for complexity-new construction timelines, inspection nuance, and the fast pivots that happen when a serious buyer shows up. “In this market, clarity wins-price it right, prep it right, and you don’t have to chase the deal later,” says Rosenthal.

What Is Reid Rosenthal’s Experience on the Main Line?

Rosenthal is the Team Lead and Broker Associate for The Rosenthal Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, serving Center City Philadelphia and the Main Line, including Ardmore, Bryn Mawr, Villanova, Wayne, and Gladwyne. His team is known for portfolio-level guidance, whether the goal is a primary residence, a downsize plan, or an investment decision tied to long-term value.

Experience proof points:

Over 24 years in real estate.

$1 billion+ in career sales volume across 1,400+ transactions.

Approximately 147 sales closed in the last 12 months.

Team ranked in the Top 0.5% of the BHHS network nationwide.

Chairman’s Circle Diamond Award recipient.

What Do the Main Line Market Numbers Say Right Now?

In December 2025, the Main Line’s median sale price was $699,500, median days on market were 36, and 240 homes sold. The sale-to-list price ratio was 100.8%, with 39.2% of homes selling above list price.

For sellers, the above-list share is a clear signal that strong homes still create urgency-especially when pricing and presentation align. For buyers, it’s a reminder that readiness matters: the best opportunities can still draw multiple offers, even in a market where some listings negotiate. Learn what working with the top real estate agent on the Main Line looks like when timing and terms are just as important as price.

Who is Reid Rosenthal at BHHS Fox & Roach?

Reid Rosenthal is the Team Lead and Broker Associate for The Rosenthal Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, serving Center City Philadelphia and the Main Line with a focus on luxury homes, high-rise condominiums, and new construction. With $1B+ in career sales volume and 1,400+ transactions, Rosenthal brings a process designed to protect leverage and reduce friction-learn more about working with the top Main Line, PA realtor for buying, selling, or portfolio planning.

Media Contact:

Reid Rosenthal, Team Lead and Broker Associate, The Rosenthal Group at Berkshire

Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach

Phone: (267) 626-7613

Website: https://www.reidrosenthalgroup.com/

Email: reid.rosenthal@foxroach.com

Address: 112 S 19th St, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103

