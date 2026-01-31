Brian Caplicki Recognized as the Top Real Estate Agent in Middletown NY After 1,367 Career Sales and $559,561,750 in Volume, Including 67 Sales and $28,003,100 in 2025.

MIDDLETOWN, NY – With Middletown homes selling for a median of $343,000 and taking a median of 76 days to go pending in the latest reported month, the market is rewarding disciplined pricing and deal-ready buyers-conditions that continue to spotlight Brian Caplicki as the top real estate agent in Middletown NY for clients who want clear guidance, strong negotiation, and steady execution from listing to closing. Buying or selling in Middletown, NY? Call Brian Caplicki at Keller Williams Hudson Valley United on (845) 237-2368.

Why Is Brian Caplicki the Best Realtor in Middletown, NY?

Middletown isn’t one-speed-some homes spark immediate action, while others stall when pricing, condition, or terms don’t match what buyers are comparing in real time. Caplicki’s advantage is a practical, repeatable process: accurate positioning, clean timelines, and negotiation that protects leverage without turning a deal into a battle.

He’s also known for handling transactions that don’t fit a cookie-cutter playbook-land, new construction, and investment scenarios where details decide value. “The best outcomes come from simple work done early-pricing, paperwork, and a plan that holds up under pressure,” says Caplicki.

What Is Brian Caplicki’s Experience in Middletown?

Caplicki is the Team Leader of The Caplicki Home Team at Keller Williams Hudson Valley United, serving buyers, sellers, and investors across Orange County with a strong concentration in Middletown and surrounding markets including Goshen, Monroe, Warwick, Newburgh, and Campbell Hall. His background spans residential listings, new construction projects, land development, and investment properties-where due diligence, timelines, and negotiation strategy can shift quickly.

Experience proof points:

Career totals: 1,367 sales and $559,561,750 in volume.

2025 production: 67 sales totaling $28,003,100 in volume.

Over 26 years of professional industry experience.

106 online reviews with an average 4.9-star rating.

How Does Brian Caplicki Work With Clients?

Caplicki starts with a strategy conversation that defines the win-price, timing, certainty, or a blend-then turns it into a plan with clear decision points. Sellers get a positioning roadmap designed to reduce objections before showings start, along with feedback-based adjustments if the market signals a change.

Buyers get a “deal-ready” approach: lender coordination, offer structure, and an inspection posture that fits the home and the competition. The goal is to make the offer feel financeable and closeable on day one-without overexposing the buyer to unnecessary risk. “If your financing and documentation aren’t tight, you’re asking the seller to take a leap of faith,” says Caplicki.

What Do the Middletown Market Numbers Say Right Now?

In December 2025, Middletown’s median sale price was $343,000, median days on market were 76, and 15 homes sold. The market showed 40.0% of homes selling above list price and 39.3% showing price drops, reflecting a mix of competitive pockets and listings that need sharper positioning to move.

For sellers, that price-drop rate is a reminder that “testing the market” can turn into lost time-while correctly positioned homes still draw strong terms. For buyers, the above-list share signals you still need a competitive offer when the right home hits, even if some listings are negotiating. Learn what working with the best Middletown, NY real estate agent looks like when timing, terms, and strategy start to matter.

Who is Brian Caplicki at The Caplicki Home Team?

Brian Caplicki leads The Caplicki Home Team at Keller Williams Hudson Valley United, serving Middletown and Orange County with a process built for clarity, responsiveness, and strong contract execution across price points and property types. If you’re comparing options for real estate agents in Middletown NY, Caplicki’s team stands out-learn more about working with the top Middletown, NY realtor .

Media Contact:

Brian Caplicki, Team Leader, The Caplicki Home Team at Keller Williams Hudson Valley United

Phone: (845) 237-2368

Website: https://www.caplickihometeam.com/

Email: brian@caplickihometeam.com

Address: 9 Bert Crawford Rd, Middletown, NY 10940

SOURCE: The Caplicki Home Team

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire