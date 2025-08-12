Steele Industries Lands on 2025 Inc. 5000, Takes Aim at Reshaping the Night Vision Industry

Steele Industries Inc., a growing force in night vision and tactical equipment, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000, landing at No. 4755 on the list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

The award recognizes years of sustained momentum, driven by a growing product lineup, expanded operations, and a company-wide focus on reshaping how night vision systems are developed, delivered, and supported.

“We’re proud to be included in this year’s Inc. 5000,” said [Dominick Steele], CEO of Steele Industries. “But this recognition is just one piece of a bigger shift happening inside our company. We’ve taken the steps needed to have more control over quality, timelines, and product development – all to serve our customers better.”

Proprietary Systems Built for Mission Readiness

As part of its long-term strategy, Steele Industries recently launched its own proprietary systems, including the Nighthawk-MG, a rugged, articulating night vision goggle, and the PVS-14R, a refined and lightweight monocular platform.

By managing more of the product development process internally and working closely with trusted partners, Steele is able to ensure higher levels of consistency, performance, and availability – without relying on long, unpredictable supply chains.

Scaling Operations with a Focus on the End User

To support this next phase of growth, Steele Industries has expanded its footprint, built out its team, and added key infrastructure to streamline logistics and customer service. These moves reflect the company’s mission to build more than just night vision – they’re building trust, reliability, and long-term value.

Looking ahead, the company is developing three additional systems slated to potentially debut at SHOT Show 2026, pushing forward with innovation while staying grounded in real world use cases and feedback from end users.

“This space has gone unchanged for too long,” said [Dominick Steele]. “We’re bringing fresh ideas to the table, backed by real capabilities and a commitment to the people who use our gear every day.”

Setting a New Standard

Steele Industries has earned a strong reputation by offering performance-driven products, fast turn around times, and honest, knowledgeable support. That focus continues to shape every decision the company makes – and every system it builds.

Inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 marks a major milestone for the team, but also signals just the beginning of what’s ahead.

About Steele Industries Inc.

Headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Steele Industries delivers high performance night vision solutions for military, law enforcement, and civilian professionals. From concept to field use, Steele is redefining what modern night vision should look like – focused, reliable, and mission-ready.

