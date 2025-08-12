Stream Hatchet, a GameSquare Company, Signs New Managed Service Contract with Ubisoft

Stream Hatchet Partners with Ubisoft to Power Influencer Strategy for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X Launch

Stream Hatchet an influencer marketing company and live streaming analytics platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), (“GameSquare”, or the “Company”), today announced a strategic collaboration with Ubisoft to support the launch of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X.

Under the agreement, Stream Hatchet will drive influencer strategy and execution, leveraging its proprietary technology and data-driven talent discovery platform to activate creators at scale. The partnership is expected to contribute to GameSquare’s 2025 revenue, underscoring the growing demand for managed influencer services in high-impact game launches.

“We’re proud to partner with Ubisoft on one of the most anticipated releases in tactical gaming,” stated Justin Kenna, GameSquare’s CEO. “This collaboration reflects the strength of our platform and Stream Hatchet’s evolution from analytics to a full-service marketing engine capable of delivering value to customers on a global scale.”

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, one of the most iconic competitive shooter franchises, has attracted over tens of millions of registered players since its original launch in 2015. With Rainbow Six Siege X, Ubisoft is introducing the next evolution in the franchise-aimed at re-engaging loyal players while captivating a new generation of gaming audiences.

“Our team is excited to help bring Rainbow Six Siege X to life through cutting-edge influencer activations,” added Justin Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Stream Hatchet. “Our platform provides the tools and insight needed to identify the right voices and maximize impact across streaming and social channels. It’s a natural fit for a launch of this scale.”

This partnership highlights Stream Hatchet’s ongoing expansion into managed services and campaign execution, laying the groundwork for future long-term SaaS and marketing engagements with top-tier publishers.

For more information about Stream Hatchet or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.streamhatchet.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet is the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming industry. With a suite of services encompassing a user-friendly SaaS platform, custom reports, and strategic agency consulting, Stream Hatchet is a trusted guide for those navigating the dynamic landscape of live streaming. The company has up to 7 years of historical data with minute-level granularity from 20 platforms, Stream Hatchet provides stakeholders in the live-streaming industry with powerful insights to drive innovation and growth. Stream Hatchet partners with a diverse clientele – from video game publishers and marketing agencies to esports organizers and teams – who rely on the company’s cutting-edge data analytics to optimize their marketing strategies, secure lucrative sponsorships, enhance esports performance, and build successful tournaments.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare operates a blockchain-native Ethereum treasury management program designed to generate onchain yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s and FaZe Media Inc.’s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company’s and FaZe Media’s ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company’s and FaZe Media’s ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company’s portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company’s key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company’s most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire