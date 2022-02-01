Pacific Cycle Rides Its Way Into PLAYSTUDIOS’ playAWARDS Program

This partnership expands PLAYSTUDIOS’ rewards into the retail space for the first time, offering huge discounts on top quality bikes, eBikes, and scooters for its gamers

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games that offer real-world rewards to players, announced the launch of their first ever retail rewards partner with Pacific Cycle Inc., the parent company responsible for ingeniously delivering legendary brands in outdoor recreation like Schwinn, Mongoose, and Kid Trax. Starting December 15, players can redeem Loyalty Points for discounted prices on Pacific Cycle’s stunningly sleek bikes, eBikes, and electric scooters that range from $200 – $2,000.

“We are excited to kick off our newest category in our experiential centric rewards in the retail arena with Pacific Cycle, a trusted and distinguished brand of outdoor play,” said President of the Americas Region Rob Oseland of PLAYSTUDIOS. “We deeply appreciate our mobile players and also value the importance of their well-being and physical activity, and are thrilled to have Pacific Cycle along for the ride with us.”

Pacific Cycle joins PLAYSTUDIOS’ global collection of exemplary rewards in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment by adding its premium brands to PLAYSTUDIOS’ Rewards Store for their more than 12 million highly engaged monthly players. Pacific Cycle’s superior quality brands such as Schwinn, the original American bike brand empowering millions of its riders from all ages the joy of its classic cruisers, mountain and BMX bikes, and commuter road bikes. Players looking for a more rugged ride on the mountain or on a dirt trail at the park can get their hands on a Mongoose to fuel that adrenaline-junkie in them. For the little ones who have been eagerly wanting to venture the outdoors can enjoy riding Kid Trax’s award-winning battery powered durable ride-on toys.

“We are delighted to partner with PLAYSTUDIOS through its playAWARDS program by offering exclusive access to Pacific Cycle’s bicycle products and accessories,” said Business Development Manager Alex Milovanovic of Pacific Cycle. “I love when passionate communities such as biking and gaming collide, where PLAYSTUDIOS and our beloved team can offer players the joy and adventure of riding on our best-known and adored bicycles and scooters.”

Players can start redeeming their points for discounted Pacific Cycle products in the Rewards Store (restricted to U.S. players and can only be shipped in the U.S.) after earning points playing PLAYSTUDIOS’ award-winning games, including Tetris®, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, Sudoku and more, via iOS, Android, and on Facebook in your browser.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Pop! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, MGM Slots Live, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire and Soduku. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About Pacific Cycle

Pacific Cycle Inc., is a global leader in branded consumer products. Pacific Cycle designs, markets and distributes high quality bicycles and other recreational products around the world. As the parent company of such legendary brands as Schwinn, Mongoose, and Kid Trax, Pacific Cycle delivers some of the biggest names in outdoor recreation. But it’s not just the names customers trust, it’s the look and feel of our products, our superior quality, and outstanding customer service that help us bring these premium brands to the hands and feet of our customers.

