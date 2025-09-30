Starring AI: Vidu Q2 Brings Performances to Life

ShengShu Technology launches the Vidu Q2 model with breakthroughs in nuanced emotional expression, smarter cinematography, faster generation, and enhanced prompt understanding.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ShengShu Technology, a global leader in multimodal generative AI, today announced Vidu Q2 model, the latest evolution of its flagship video generation platform. The launch marks a defining moment: AI that doesn’t just generate video. It performs. With precise emotion generation and smarter cinematography, the new model elevates AI to the role of a true performer.

“Vidu Q2 delivers a new formula for creative efficiency, combining greater agility, smarter cinematography, and faster generation, each amplifying the others to achieve a significant advancement,” said Yihang Luo, CEO of ShengShu Technology. “Most importantly, Vidu Q2 gives AI the ability to perform with human-level realism. This breakthrough extends expressive power into film, short-form drama, advertising, and beyond.”

Genuine Human-Like Acting

What sets Vidu Q2 apart is its ability to capture emotions precisely: from fleeting smiles to furrowed brows and subtle micro-expressions that resonate on screen. AI-generated characters can now truly “act”, displaying expressive energy and warmth previously achievable only with human performers and costly motion-capture systems. This leap sets a new benchmark in AI-generated video, bringing unprecedented depth and realism to every performance.

With its expanded range of motion and fluidity, Vidu Q2 generates action scenes that move naturally, free from stiffness or stutter. Every frame carries a natural sense of energy and authenticity, transforming robotic movements into performances with human-like liveliness.

Master of Camera Work

Beyond expression and motion, Vidu Q2 elevates cinematography with its unique push-pull camera technique. This innovation allows seamless shifts between wide panoramic views and intimate close-ups, empowering creators to tell stories using the visual language of professional filmmakers.

With versatile options ranging from steady framing to dynamic movement, every sequence achieves professional cinematic quality, transforming camera work from a technical add-on into a central element of AI-generated storytelling.

Enhanced Prompt Understanding

Another major advance is semantic precision. With an enhanced ability to follow instructions, Vidu Q2 reduces the uncertainty that often frustrates creators. Concepts entered as text prompts are now captured with striking accuracy, minimizing revisions and accelerating the creative process. This reliability allows professionals and newcomers alike to focus on ideas rather than troubleshooting outputs. It’s a crucial step toward making generative video a mainstream creative tool.

More Flexible, Much Faster

Functionality has also been expanded to meet the diverse needs of creators. Vidu Q2 introduces flexible clip durations ranging from two to eight seconds, giving users freedom to produce everything from quick, eye-catching social snippets to compact narrative micro-dramas.

For speed, users can choose between two distinct modes:

Flash Mode: Generates results in about 20 seconds, enabling rapid experimentation.

Cinematic Mode: Delivers richer detail, texture, and visual fidelity, ideal for professional-grade storytelling.

Together, these features expand the creative canvas while keeping efficiency at the heart of the experience.

The release of Vidu Q2 underscores ShengShu Technology’s fast-moving innovation in generative AI. Since Vidu 1.5 pioneered the world’s first breakthrough in multi-entity consistency, the company has advanced rapidly. Vidu 2.0 achieved record-breaking ten-second generation speeds. Vidu Q1 introduced cinematic transitions and delivered the industry’s first high-fidelity sound effects generation, followed by the Q1 Reference-to-Image update, which enabled seamless compositing of up to seven images. Each milestone expands the boundaries of what AI video can achieve.

ShengShu Technology has already built a strong foundation with enterprise clients across the internet, advertising, film, media, education, and gaming, partnering with leading companies globally. Vidu is now trusted by over 30 million users, as well as thousands of developer teams, enterprises, and partners across more than 200 countries and regions through its MaaS platform. With Vidu Q2, ShengShu moves into a new phase of expressive, emotionally intelligent video generation, marking an important step toward the mainstream use of AI video in global industries.

To learn more about Vidu, visit www.vidu.com

Vidu API is available at platform.vidu.com.

About ShengShu Technology

Founded in March 2023, ShengShu Technology is a world-leading artificial intelligence company, specializing in the development of Multimodal Large Language Models. Driven by innovation, the company delivers cutting-edge MaaS and SaaS products that revolutionize creative production by enabling smarter, faster, and scalable content creation. With its flagship video generation platform Vidu, ShengShu Technology’s solutions have reached more than 200 countries and regions around the world, spanning fields including interactive entertainment, advertising, film, animation, cultural tourism, and more.

