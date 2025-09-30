Squarespace Refresh 2025: Built to Stand Out, Ready to Scale

New products and features pair design expertise with intelligent tools to empower entrepreneurs to achieve lasting success online

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Squarespace, the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced Refresh 2025 . The annual release of new products, features, and updates is designed to help modern entrepreneurs stand out and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

For more than two decades, Squarespace has set the standard in web design, anticipating shifts in how people authentically show up online. Refresh 2025 builds on this legacy by pairing trusted design expertise with AI-powered innovation and personalized business guidance to provide entrepreneurs with everything they need to create professional websites, increase visibility, and manage every aspect of their venture with ease.

Featured in this year’s Refresh is Squarespace Beacon AI, an AI-powered business partner that guides entrepreneurs through the most critical parts of running a business, from streamlining content and listing creation to driving sales, and marketing automation. Whether planning a product launch or identifying new growth opportunities, Squarespace Beacon AI provides recommendations at every step.

As AI-driven search trends transform how consumers discover businesses, Squarespace has expanded its longstanding SEO tooling with a new suite of AI Optimization (AIO) tools. These tools provide structured guidance to help businesses improve both traditional and AI-related visibility and search rankings without compromising their design integrity.

Squarespace has also launched Finish Layer, a suite of expressive design capabilities—animations, transforms, and advanced editing—that turn websites into immersive experiences with professional-grade customization. Design remains a key differentiator and trust signal for modern businesses, and Finish Layer helps them break through the noise.

“At Squarespace, we know entrepreneurs are navigating a complex digital landscape and looking for guidance on how to get discovered and grow,” said Paul Gubbay, Chief Product Officer at Squarespace. “With Refresh 2025, we are expanding our product suite by combining design expertise with AI-powered tools to make it easier to run a business while maintaining an authentic brand.”

Highlights of what is available today and coming soon include:

Design Differently

Design tools to help entrepreneurs stand out in a crowded digital world.

Blueprint AI expansion : More ways to use Squarespace’s AI-powered design partner, including a set of designer-made templates with embedded, curated content that instantly adapts to one’s industry and intent. Soon, users can get started via chat by describing their vision to generate tailored imagery, copy, and design recommendations.

: More ways to use Squarespace’s AI-powered design partner, including a set of designer-made templates with embedded, curated content that instantly adapts to one’s industry and intent. Soon, users can get started via chat by describing their vision to generate tailored imagery, copy, and design recommendations. Squarespace GPT : Accessible from the ChatGPT Store, this guided experience offers another pathway to start building a more personalized website with Blueprint AI and continue designing in the Squarespace platform.

: Accessible from the ChatGPT Store, this guided experience offers another pathway to start building a more personalized website with Blueprint AI and continue designing in the Squarespace platform. AI-Powered Image and Video Backgrounds : New libraries of premium-quality, AI-generated website background assets that support one’s creative vision.

: New libraries of premium-quality, AI-generated website background assets that support one’s creative vision. Finish Layer: Intuitive, designer-level editing and styling controls such as interactive block animations to bring content to life, customizable block transforms for added visual depth, and new editing capabilities that simplify workflows. Users can also optimize for views across devices and import external fonts for brand consistency.

Scale Your Business

Business management solutions to help businesses drive results and scale with ease.

Squarespace Beacon AI : An AI-powered business partner that provides step-by-step guidance across the Squarespace platform to optimize setup, streamline management, and accelerate growth. AIO Scanner : A tracker that reviews mentions across AI platforms like ChatGPT, delivers a personalized report, and makes recommendations for increasing visibility. SEO Scanner : A scanner that audits website content and suggests optimized titles, descriptions, and image alt text to boost traditional and AI-driven search rankings. AI Site Scanner : A scanner that will detect broken links and other website inefficiencies, providing quick-fix recommendations to enhance site performance and improve the visitor experience. AI Product Composer : A tool to generate detailed, professional product and service listings with AI, starting from a short description or an image. AI Discount Composer : AI-powered discount recommendations that can be instantly applied to drive sales without compromising profitability or brand integrity. AI FAQ Composer : A personalized, design-friendly FAQ builder to answer customers’ top questions and boost AI search visibility.

: An AI-powered business partner that provides step-by-step guidance across the Squarespace platform to optimize setup, streamline management, and accelerate growth. Squarespace Domains : Advanced security features, an expanded suite of TLDs, and simplified collaboration tools make it easier to style domain landing pages and stand out at every stage.

: Advanced security features, an expanded suite of TLDs, and simplified collaboration tools make it easier to style domain landing pages and stand out at every stage. Financial Solutions*: An expanded suite of financial tools and services focused on supporting business growth and ease of use, including: Squarespace Balance : An all-in-one, Squarespace-hosted financial account for same-day earnings, rewards, and business spending cards. Squarespace Capital : A funding program that helps small businesses access fast, flexible financing. Instant Payouts & Pay Links : Faster ways to cash out and collect customer payments, enabling more direct access to earnings.

An expanded suite of financial tools and services focused on supporting business growth and ease of use, including: Commerce : Features that make it easier to sell products, offer services, manage operations, and collect donations—from eye-catching listings for events and experiences and smarter invoicing workflows, to automated tax handling and customizable follow-up forms.

: Features that make it easier to sell products, offer services, manage operations, and collect donations—from eye-catching listings for events and experiences and smarter invoicing workflows, to automated tax handling and customizable follow-up forms. Marketing Tools : Tools to communicate with customers more effectively, including AI-generated campaigns that draft content in a brand’s voice, automations that enable time-saving, and customizable emails to trigger based on actions someone takes on your website.

: Tools to communicate with customers more effectively, including AI-generated campaigns that draft content in a brand’s voice, automations that enable time-saving, and customizable emails to trigger based on actions someone takes on your website. Acuity Scheduling : New tools that make it easier to create a cohesive brand experience and simplify client checkout. A style editor automatically applies website design choices to scheduling pages, while updated point-of-sale features handle deposits, balances, tipping, and more.

: New tools that make it easier to create a cohesive brand experience and simplify client checkout. A style editor automatically applies website design choices to scheduling pages, while updated point-of-sale features handle deposits, balances, tipping, and more. Bio Sites: Additional ways to generate income by charging for access to guides, sheets, and other content, plus native, bookable appointments empowering creators and brands to monetize their schedules.

To learn more about the latest innovations announced at Refresh 2025, visit Squarespace.com/refresh .

About Squarespace

Squarespace is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, scheduling tools with Acuity, as well as creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

*Squarespace partners with Stripe Payments Company for money transmission services and account services with funds held at Fifth Third Bank, N.A., member FDIC. Squarespace Capital loans and Squarespace Balance commercial cards are powered by Stripe and issued by Celtic Bank, and YouLend provides merchant cash advances serviced by Stripe. All financing applications are subject to credit approval.

