Rajant Launches Peregrine FE1-2255X: Evolution of FE1 series BreadCrumb® for Intelligent Edge Networking

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BreadCrumb—Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh wireless networking, announced the launch of its most advanced industrial-grade BreadCrumb node, Peregrine FE1-2255X. Built to meet the growing demands of edge network applications, Peregrine delivers higher throughput, lower average latency, enhanced security, and expanded uplink capacity – all in a rugged, secure design for mining, construction, ports, defense, and other mission-critical industries.









Infused with Rajant’s patented InstaMesh®, Peregrine supports real-time data transfer for larger-scale, higher-density industrial wireless networks as well as tele-remote and autonomous systems, ensuring resilient and continuous operation even in harsh or remote mining and construction environments.

With enhanced spectral efficiency, wider DFS-enabled channels, and industry-leading uplink capacity and receiver sensitivity, Peregrine delivers the speed and scalability to reduce downtime, maximize autonomous equipment performance in dense environments, close connectivity gaps, and cut predictive maintenance costs by up to 20% through edge intelligence.

“The launch of Peregrine is about preparing our customers’ networks for what’s next,” said Andrew Martin, Director of Product Management at Rajant. “Designed with performance, security, and flexibility at its core, Peregrine enables more devices and data-heavy applications to run resiliently. Fewer infrastructure nodes and faster deployment lowers costs, while its intelligent edge integration ensures a solution that evolves with our customers’ needs.”

Designed for backward compatibility with existing Rajant deployments, Peregrine simplifies upgrades and expansion. Users can transmit and receive multiple data streams simultaneously, while ensuring security across all network layers. With up to 1W transmit power delivering robust long-distance links, Peregrine increases bandwidth and minimizes channel reuse, ensuring greater overall capacity and reliability.

“We are a pioneering system integrator of cutting-edge industrial communication solutions, we rely on Rajant to deliver robust and adaptable wireless broadband solutions that thrives in today’s diverse, ubiquitously mobile environments,” states Reyno Eksteen, BU Head of ScanRF Projects. “The next generation of Peregrine with IEEE 802.11ax takes our industrial solutions to the next level by enabling high bandwidth emerging technologies like virtual reality in high density industrial environments.”

Key features of Peregrine include:

Speed improvements from AC to AX technology, especially in 2.4GHz channels

Supports WiFi6 AP mode of operations

MU-MIMO upload and download*

Spectral efficiency: 1024 QAM for more throughput on the same size channel.

Up to 1W transmit power

Higher uplink capacity

Lower latency

Backward compatibility

Combined PHY Data Rate of 3.5 Gbps

160 MHz channels (added with DFS)*

The Peregrine joins Rajant’s growing portfolio of edge networking solutions, offering unmatched resiliency, adaptability, and intelligent connectivity in environments where downtime is not an option.

* Available in upcoming firmware release

For more information about the Peregrine FE1-2255X, visit www.rajant.com.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the intelligent edge network technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy highly adaptable and scalable edge network solutions that leverage the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture, and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and X. For media inquiries, contact – Andy Kowalik ( akowalik@rajant.com )

Contacts

MEDIA

Andy Kowalik



akowalik@rajant.com