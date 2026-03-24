Star Copper Extends Copper Creek Drill Hole Beyond Planned Depth After Intersecting Mineralized System

Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) (“Star Copper” or the “Company”), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide shareholders with an exploration update from its flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia, where ongoing drilling continues to reinforce management’s confidence in the district-scale copper-gold potential of the property.

The first follow-up drill hole of the 2026 project campaign at the Copper Creek location successfully intersected targeted geophysical features which resulted in the technical team at Hardline Exploration subsequently electing to extend drilling beyond the original planned depth after encountering continued alteration, sulphide mineralization, and favourable host rocks below the intended target horizon.

Star Copper’s management believes this development represents an important validation of the Company’s exploration model and further supports the potential for Copper Creek to host a substantial copper-gold mineralized system. The decision to deepen the hole was made based on observations encountered during drilling and reflects the growing confidence of the technical team in the scale potential of the target.

Highlights

First 2026 follow-up hole at Copper Creek successfully intersected targeted IP chargeability anomaly.

Hole extended beyond planned depth after encountering continued mineralization below target depth.

Strong alteration, sulphide mineralization and intrusive-hosted mineralized intervals observed throughout the lower portion of the hole.

Drilling successfully tested coincident copper-gold soil anomalies and chargeability targets identified through recent exploration.

Results continue to support Copper Creek as a significant copper-gold target within the broader Star district.

Additional drilling planned to test the northern and southern extent of the Copper Creek mineralized corridor.

3D IP and MT surveys scheduled to further refine district-scale targeting across the Star Project.

CEO Commentary

Darryl Jones, CEO of Star Copper, notes, “We are extremely encouraged by the performance of this first follow-up hole at Copper Creek. The hole successfully achieved all its geological objectives and, importantly, continued to encounter encouraging mineralization below our planned target depth. The decision to extend the hole reflects the confidence of our technical team and reinforces our belief that Copper Creek has the potential to host a significant copper-gold system. Over the past two years we have systematically advanced Copper Creek from a historic occurrence into one of the most compelling targets within the Star district. The combination of historical drilling, modern geophysics, strong surface geochemistry and now multiple successful drill holes continues to strengthen our confidence in the scale potential of this target as we work toward establishing a district-scale copper-gold system at Star.”

Drill Hole CC-26-002

DDH CC-26-002 (341941E, 6456452N; azimuth 045°, dip -65°; target depth 200 m; drilled depth 279 m) is the first follow-up hole completed in 2026 at the Copper Creek target, located approximately 2.5 km southeast of Star Main on the south side of the Copper Creek gully. The hole tested a strong IP chargeability anomaly coincident with elevated copper and gold in soil and rock samples identified during the 2025 program, within a structurally complex setting of fractured volcanic rocks intruded by several porphyritic units. Drilling intersected a mixed package of andesite ash tuff, lithic tuff, plagioclase porphyry, and several intervals of crowded pink K-feldspar porphyry (CKP), including a notable intrusive interval from approximately 99.0-108.0 m, with additional CKP dykes at 217.2-218.7 m and 260.3-267.3 m. The presence of CKP is significant as it points to a fertile intrusive component within the Copper Creek system and strengthens the interpretation that the target is preserving the intrusive-volcanic relationships typical of porphyry-style mineralization elsewhere on the Star Project.

Alteration in CC-26-002 is dominated by broad epidote-sericite ± chlorite assemblages with local phyllic overprints and several clear potassic (K-feldspar, magnetite) intervals, most notably from approximately 106.5-132.0 m and again near 138.0-142.2 m, where K-feldspar occurs with silica, chlorite stringers, and locally intensified brecciation and stockwork development. Chalcopyrite was identified in several discrete zones, including 14.1-16.5 m, 83.2-84.0 m, 140.5-151.0 m, 152.0-156.0 m, 157.9-163.1 m, 168.0-168.8 m, 208.5-209.0 m, and 231.0-232.0 m, occurring as fine disseminations, stringers, veinlets, and locally semi-massive sulphide within strongly altered and fractured rock. Several of the better chalcopyrite-bearing zones are spatially associated with potassic alteration, brecciation, and intrusive contacts (see Figure 1), which is encouraging in the context of vectoring toward a larger porphyry center. As with the first Copper Creek hole in 2025, CC-26-002 provides valuable geological information on the architecture and mineralizing controls of the target and continues to support follow-up drilling on both sides of the Copper Creek gully in the 2026 program.

Figure 1 – CC-26-002 at 231.5m showing chalcopyrite mineralization

associated with brecciated intrusive contact zones. Star Copper 2026

Copper Creek Continues to Deliver

Copper Creek has rapidly evolved into one of Star Copper’s most compelling exploration targets outside of Star Main. The target is characterized by multiple coincident induced polarization (“IP”) chargeability anomalies, elevated copper and gold soil geochemistry, widespread hydrothermal alteration, and structurally controlled mineralization hosted within volcanic rocks and quartz monzodiorite dike swarms.

The current drill hole was designed to test a robust chargeability anomaly associated with coincident copper and gold soil anomalies identified through the integration of geological mapping, geophysics, geochemistry and historical exploration data. The hole successfully intersected the targeted geological environment and continued to encounter encouraging mineralization beyond the originally planned depth, prompting the technical team to deepen the hole in order to fully evaluate the mineralized system.

Detailed geological logging is ongoing; however, visual observations indicate the presence of alteration and sulphide mineralization consistent with the Company’s exploration model and previous drilling completed within the Copper Creek corridor.

Building Upon Historical Success

Copper Creek was originally explored during the 1970s by operators including Skyline Explorations and United Cambridge Mines. Historic drilling intersected broad intervals of copper mineralization, including drill hole G-2, which returned 35.5 metres grading 0.485% copper along with localized higher-grade gold values.

More recently, Star Copper completed extensive geological mapping, prospecting, and geochemical surveys across the target area. During the 2025 exploration season, the Company confirmed widespread copper-gold mineralization associated with strong hydrothermal alteration and identified multiple untested chargeability anomalies extending along both sides of the Copper Creek drainage.

The Company’s first modern drill hole into Copper Creek, CC-25-001, further validated the target by intersecting 111.0 metres grading 0.348% CuEq (0.178% Cu and 0.167 g/t Au) from 40 metres, confirming the presence of a large mineralized system and providing important vectors for follow-up drilling (see news dated March 24, 2026).

The current hole was specifically designed to build upon that success by targeting additional geophysical anomalies and testing the scale potential of the broader mineralized corridor.

Expanding a District-Scale Opportunity

Copper Creek forms an important component of Star Copper’s emerging district-scale exploration model. The target shares several geological characteristics with other mineralized features across the Star Project and is interpreted to represent either a standalone copper-gold porphyry centre or part of a broader cluster of related mineralized intrusions.

Results from the ongoing drill program, combined with planned 3D induced polarization and magnetotelluric surveys, are expected to significantly enhance the Company’s understanding of the controls on mineralization and assist in prioritizing future drilling across the district.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP/WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company’s flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper’s strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com for in depth information and the ability to watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, where you can follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. Additional information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company’s February 26, 2025, technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company’s flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

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