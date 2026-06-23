Kingbull Launches Nextcore 640 Portable Power Station with LiFePO4 Battery, Fast Charging, and Solar Compatibility

As demand for portable power solutions continues to grow, consumers are placing greater emphasis on safety, charging speed, versatility, and reliability. To meet these evolving needs, Kingbull has introduced the Nextcore 640, its first portable power station designed to provide dependable energy for outdoor adventures, emergency backup, mobile workspaces, and everyday use.

Combining a long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, 640Wh capacity, 1.5-hour fast charging, solar compatibility, and multiple output options, the Kingbull Nextcore 640 is built to deliver practical power wherever it is needed.

LiFePO4 Battery Technology for Enhanced Safety and Durability

Safety remains one of the most important considerations when choosing a portable power station.

The Kingbull Nextcore 640 utilizes a LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, a battery chemistry known for its superior thermal stability, enhanced safety, and longer lifespan compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Designed for long-term reliability, the battery supports up to 4,000 charge cycles while maintaining dependable performance over years of use.

Whether used indoors, outdoors, or as part of an emergency preparedness plan, the LiFePO4 battery provides users with greater confidence and peace of mind.

640Wh Capacity for Everyday Energy Needs

The Nextcore 640 features a 640Wh battery capacity that offers an ideal balance between portability and runtime.

From charging smartphones and laptops to powering cameras, lighting systems, portable refrigerators, and other essential devices, the unit is capable of supporting a wide variety of daily energy needs. Its compact form factor also makes it easy to transport for camping, road trips, outdoor activities, and backup power situations.

Fast Charging and Solar Compatibility for Greater Flexibility

The Kingbull Nextcore 640 is designed to keep users powered with minimal downtime.

Supporting a full recharge in as little as 1.5 hours, the system allows users to quickly prepare for their next trip, outdoor activity, or unexpected outage. In addition to AC charging, the power station also supports solar charging, providing a renewable energy option for camping, RV travel, and off-grid applications. Together, fast charging and solar compatibility offer greater convenience and flexibility wherever power is needed.

Powerful Performance with 1200W Peak Power

In addition to its substantial battery capacity, the Nextcore 640 delivers up to 1200W peak power, allowing it to handle higher startup demands from a variety of devices and appliances.

This capability helps ensure stable operation when powering equipment that requires additional surge power during startup, expanding the range of devices the unit can support and making it suitable for a broader range of applications.

Eight Output Ports for Multiple Devices

Modern users often need to power several devices at the same time.

To meet this demand, the Kingbull Nextcore 640 features eight output ports, including AC and USB connections that support smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras, drones, and other electronic devices simultaneously. The versatile port configuration makes it easy to manage power needs, whether at home, outdoors, or on the move.

Bringing Reliable Portable Energy to More Users

The launch of the Kingbull Nextcore 640 marks an important expansion of the brand’s product portfolio beyond electric mobility.

By combining a 640Wh battery, 1.5-hour fast charging, solar charging capability, 1200W peak power, eight output ports, and long-lasting LiFePO4 battery technology, the Kingbull Nextcore 640 delivers a versatile portable energy solution for camping, travel, emergency backup, and everyday use. Backed by a five-year warranty, the Nextcore 640 is designed to provide dependable performance and long-term value for users seeking reliable portable power.

As Kingbull expands into portable energy storage, the Nextcore 640 represents the company’s commitment to providing practical, reliable, and user-friendly power solutions that help consumers stay connected, powered, and prepared wherever life takes them.

Media Contact

Organization: Kingbull Technology, INC.

Contact Person: Madison Mao

Website: https://www.kingbullbike.com/

Email: Madison@kingbullbike.com

Phone: +1 (213) 588-4335

Address: 987 W Foothill Blvd Ste 100, Claremont, CA, USA

Pre/Sales: customers@kingbullbike.com

Social Partner: cooperation@kingbullbike.com

Marketing: info@kingbullbike.com

SOURCE: Kingbull Technology, INC.

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