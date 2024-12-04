Stagwell Marketing Cloud’s The People Platform Appoints George Brady as CEO

Former President and CRO of The People Platform will transition to CEO effective immediately

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud’s The People Platform™, an enterprise software company that leverages mobile and location data to map and sequence consumer behavior patterns, today announced the appointment of George Brady as CEO. Prior to this appointment, Brady held the positions of President and Chief Revenue Officer at The People Platform.

By mapping consumer visits to points of interest and sequencing them over time, The People Platform offers clients including, National Cinemedia, Screenvision Media, Gas Station TV, Best Buy and more a comprehensive understanding of consumer behavior in near-real time. It then allows companies to communicate with specific groups of consumers to receive additional direct responses, further enriching the brand-customer connection.

“The People Platform is uniquely positioned in that no other company is using mobile location and consumer response together to bring those insights and data to the forefront for clients,” said Brady. “We are strategically focused on an untapped ecosystem that plays a critical role in the consumer journey, and I’m proud to lead the team in driving growth both in the U.S. and globally.”

Brady has over 20 years of experience in the retail media industry. Prior to his roles as President and Chief Revenue Officer at The People Platform, Brady held multiple leadership positions at Nielsen including Vice President of Client Solutions On-Location and Vice President of Sales, TV/Cable and Digital Out of Home.

“The People Platform is a prime example of how Stagwell Marketing Cloud’s innovative suite of solutions is transforming decision-making for today’s modern marketers,” said Elspeth Rollert, CEO of Stagwell Marketing Cloud. “George has long been a trailblazer in delivering game-changing insights to brands, and we’re thrilled to support the next chapter of his visionary leadership as he continues to drive breakthrough innovation for our clients.”

The People Platform is transforming how brands understand and connect with consumers. Its cloud-based platform combines mobile intelligence with proximity-based location and geo-spatial mapping technology, coupled with consumer surveys, and other third-party data, to provide mobility insights, location intelligence and transactional, currency-level audience measurement services for cinema, digital out-of-home (DOOH), retail media networks, and more. The People Platform’s suite of solutions empowers brands to better understand the consumer journey by observing foot traffic trends and quantifying the consumer experience, resulting in insights that fuel smarter, more effective strategies in a rapidly changing media landscape.

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell’s (NASDAQ: STGW) award-winning network that delivers scaled creative performance for the world’s most ambitious brands, SMC empowers brands to drive measurable business impact through intuitive solutions enriched with proprietary, actionable data. SMC’s solutions harness advanced technology—generative and predictive AI, machine learning, augmented reality, and more—to revolutionize market research, communications, and media strategies for global brands. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

