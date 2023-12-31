Snail Games Strengthens Indie Portfolio with Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship, Just in Time For Steam Bullet Heaven Fest

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is excited to announce the acquisition of publishing rights for Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship, through its indie publishing branch Wandering Wizard.

In Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship players command a customizable ship, manage a skilled crew, and defend against escalating waves of zombies while exploring and upgrading their vessel.

Key features include:

Zombie Horde Battles : Engage in escalating waves of diverse and challenging zombie types.

: Engage in escalating waves of diverse and challenging zombie types. Customizable Turrets : Build and upgrade defenses with unique effects to create powerful combinations.

: Build and upgrade defenses with unique effects to create powerful combinations. Ship Management : Upgrade your vessel with new parts and assign specialized crew members to optimize performance.

: Upgrade your vessel with new parts and assign specialized crew members to optimize performance. Replayability: Each run offers new challenges, surprises, and strategic opportunities.

Developed by Zing Games Inc. the Zombie Rollerz franchise, which has already surpassed 10 million downloads globally, continues to expand with this upcoming game, bringing a fresh blend of roguelike, tower defense gameplay to players. Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship, has already seen early signs of potential success with accolades such as Gold Winner, NYX Game Awards Best Design 2023, Best in Play, GDC 2023, Selected Indie 80 at Tokyo Game Show 2023, and Finalist, Excellence in Game Design at IndiePlay 2023. Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship continues its path to launch in Early Access in 2025, by participating in this year’s Steam Bullet Heaven Fest.

The acquisition of publishing rights for this title reinforces Snail Games’ commitment to expanding its indie portfolio and providing a platform for developers within the indie gaming realm.

To stay up to date with the development of Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship wishlist now on Steam !

Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship Press Kit

For creators interested in collaboration please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

About Snail, Inc. https://snail.com/

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

About Wandering Wizard www.wanderingwizard.com

Wandering Wizard is passionately committed to championing indie game developers. We provide a platform for fresh voices, revolutionary ideas, and daring experiments within the indie gaming realm. Embracing the inherent risks of indie game development, we partner with creators worldwide to enrich the global gaming community with inclusive, inspiring, and innovative gaming experiences.

Zing Games https://www.zinggames.net/

Zing Games is an award-winning independent game developer based in Chicago. It was established by industry veterans to create original games on multi-platforms. The team has developed and published several successful games, such as the Mr. Runner series and Zombie Rollerz series, which achieved over 10 million downloads worldwide.

