Dispersive Graduates from MissionLink’s 2024 Cohort; Joins Esteemed Alumni Network

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive), a leader in Stealth Networking which redefines preemptive cybersecurity with zero trust networking, quantum defense, and trusted access across enclaves and zones, is proud to announce that Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO has graduated from MissionLink, an exclusive nationwide network that serves as a force-multiplier and gateway to accelerating innovation and advancing solutions to National Security threats.

Founded in 2010, MissionLink’s mission is to connect passionate problem solvers with next-gen, mission-critical capabilities in NatSec tech to the right resources, customers, investors, advisors and partners to solve the rapidly evolving national security concerns across commercial and federal sectors. For more than 10 years, MissionLink has been on the cutting edge of National Security and is recognized as the organization that has most captured the timeliness and immediacy of the latest security developments, discoveries and breakthroughs.

“We are proud to welcome Rajiv Pimplaskar into MissionLink’s esteemed alumni network,” said Andy Lustig, cofounder and Organizing Board member of MissionLink. “Our objective is to seed and accelerate innovation across the country, from Washington DC to Silicon Valley, and bridge enterprise and national security missions with dual-use commercial capabilities – and 2024 cohort is certainly representative of the innovation and momentum happening in Nat Sec tech.”

Dispersive was selected by world class technologists and thought leaders that serve on MissionLink’s Board of Advisors, which are at the core of MissionLink’s trusted innovation ecosystem and includes industry and National Security veterans who are committed to its success.

“It is an honor to be part of an elite cohort of companies working with such committed and world-renowned National Security advisors and partners,” said Mr. Pimplaskar. “Our shared mission imperative coupled with rich and relevant content as well as access to advisors, buyers and influencers of this caliber, has helped accelerate Dispersive’s GTM strategy and led to an overall enriching experience.”

Newly appointed Advisory Board members are: Major General Charlie Cleveland, former NGA & SOCOM; Lt General Mike Groen, former Marine Corps /JAIC; Tim Reardon, NextFed; William “Mac” McHenry, DIU; Kevin Higgins, former CIA; Andy Boyd, former CIA. These six join the ranks of longstanding Advisory Board members who include: Maj. Gen. Aaron Prupas, former Air Force / MAVEN; Lt. Gen. Scott Howell, former JSOC; Bob Ashley, former DIA; Dawn Meyerriecks, former CIA; Chris Gladwin, Ocient; Mike Kushin, Parsons; Dr. Michael Capps, Diveplane; and Scott Herman, Maxar; Sue Gordon, former ODNI, NGA and CIA; Bill Crowell, former NSA; Charlene Leubecker, former CIA; Bob Gourley, former DIA; Bryan Ware, former DHS; Ellen McCarthy, former Department of State; Fran Landolf, former NSA; Will Grannis, CTO of Google Cloud; Jen Sovada,; Peggy Styer and Jack Kerrigan of Razor’s Edge Ventures; Tim Newberry, co-founder of BlackHorse Solutions; Wes Blackwell, Partner at Booz Allen Ventures; Jim Hunt, co-founder of Lavrock Ventures; Tim Estes, AngelAI; Jamie Dos Santos, former Cybraics Defense Corp; Gus Hunt, former CIA; Brian Hibbeln, former DoD; Alan Wade, former CIA; Dov Levy and Elma Levy, co-founders of Dovel Technologies.

Mission Partners for the 2024 cohort include: InQTel, Amazon Web Services, Carahsoft, Booz Allen Ventures and NobleReach.

MissionLink’s Organizing Board consists of: MissionLink’s cofounders Jeremy King of Benchmark Executive Search and Andy Lustig of Cooley LLP; Constantine Saab, former CIA senior executive, and Matt Devost of OODA Inc.

About Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive)

Dispersive Stealth Networking is a zero-trust connectivity solution for all the mixed environments of today’s Apps, Users, and Data grounded in a simple principle: “You can’t hack what you can’t see”. Dispersive replaces or augments SD-WANs, VPNs, firewalls, and cloud-edge network access with a military-grade secure virtual networking solution that sets up in minutes even in the most hostile environments. Intelligently leveraging spread spectrum principles, Dispersive eliminates first or last-mile performance and resiliency gaps improving both end-user experience and site survivability. Originating from DARPA with 53 patents granted including 11 internationally and validated by US Special Forces and the Intelligence Community, the company is rapidly expanding across national security, critical infrastructure sectors, and commercial enterprises worldwide. Gartner acknowledges Dispersive as a demand-driven innovator in Preemptive Cybersecurity and Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) as “a foundation of zero trust and a major evolution of remote access, site-to-site, intercloud and cross-site communications.”

About MissionLink

MissionLink is a non-profit trade association and exclusive network that includes decision makers, government leaders, top founders and CEOs from across the US who are building the most cutting-edge mission critical capabilities in cyber, AI, virtual reality, IoT, space and quantum science. MissionLink companies are addressing the next generation of threats across national security, healthcare, financial services, ecommerce, social media, life sciences, automotive and transportation, logistics, supply chain, manufacturing and critical infrastructure. Backed by an elite advisory board comprised of the best and brightest minds from defense, Intel and homeland security sectors, MissionLink’s trusted innovation ecosystem fosters access, insight and opportunity to bridge enterprise and national security missions with dual-use commercial capabilities. For more information, please visit the MissionLink website.

Dispersive Contact:

Amy Levine

Director of Marketing

alevine@dispersive.io

844.403.5850

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dispersive-graduates-from-missionlinks-2024-cohort-joins-esteemed-alumni-network-302321701.html

SOURCE Dispersive Holdings, Inc.