Stagwell Doubles Down on Owned Media Naming Ben Berentson CEO, Owned Media

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the appointment of Ben Berentson as CEO, Owned Media, effective immediately. Berentson will drive the operations, growth, and expansion of Stagwell’s owned media portfolio including Ink, ReachTV, RealClearPolitics, and future initiatives, advancing the portfolio as a strategic business engine for the global network.

Ben brings 20+ years of experience spanning corporate digital strategy and hands-on leadership of digital media businesses. He began his career at Forbes before joining Condé Nast, where he held senior corporate digital strategy roles and led digital at both Glamour and Vogue during periods of rapid expansion and innovation. Most recently, Ben served as Managing Director at Stagwell’s Code and Theory, Adweek’s Innovation Agency of the Year , where he led the business through a period of growth and transformation for nearly a decade.

“Berentson is a true professional with long-standing media experience, and his appointment will accelerate our push to scale differentiated media platforms with real market impact,” shared Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. “By continuing to invest in and scale our owned media capabilities, we are doubling down on what sets us apart and fuels growth across the network.”

Berentson remarked on his new role: “Stagwell’s owned media platforms are a powerful differentiator, and I’m looking forward to scaling them even further. Building engagement and direct relationships with the highest-value audiences is a critical piece of our strategy, and industry disruption creates a clear opportunity to leverage Stagwell’s unique capabilities, strengthening how we show up in the market and unlocking new ways for brands to connect with audiences.”

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world’s most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

